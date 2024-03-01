What to Know About the Timing of Donald Trump's Election Interference Trial





Washington CNN —

Former President Donald Trump's trial in his election interference case in Washington, D.C., is postponed indefinitely due to ongoing appeals over presidential immunity.

But the judge who will oversee the trial suggested a quick timetable would be set once the case returns to her jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has suggested in the past that there are about three months of pretrial work remaining before a trial can begin.

Chutkan had initially set the trial to begin on March 4, but postponed that date until the question of whether Trump should be immune from prosecution was resolved by the appeals courts. The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on the issue in April and is expected to issue its decision by the end of the term in June.

The judge made it clear in her order moving the trial date to March that she would review the schedule when these appeals were resolved, and only then would new deadlines or trial dates be made official.

If jurisdiction is returned to this court, it will, consistent with its duty to ensure both a speedy and fair trial for all parties, consider at that time whether to retain or continue the trial dates. any deadlines and proceedings still to come, including the trial scheduled for March 4. , 2024, she wrote in that order.

Who decides when a trial will take place?

It's entirely up to the courts. The judge overseeing the trial can consider arguments from prosecutors and defense teams about when a trial can take place, but judges ultimately decide.

Would Election Day put a trial on hold in the fall?

Almost certainly not. Nothing in a political calendar would prevent a trial from taking place.

Trump's team has tried to claim the cases against him constitute election interference and repeatedly argued in court that he should not face a jury during his presidential campaign, but several judges overseeing his cases have rejected this idea.

Chutkan previously told Trump's lawyers that his desire to run a campaign would have to yield in some way to the needs of the justice system. She called her campaign a day-to-day job during an initial hearing.

Could Trump still face trial on 2020 federal election-related charges before the election?

Yes. It's possible that if the Supreme Court greenlights a trial by the end of the court's term in June, Trump would be tried before the election. In this scenario, Chutkan could delay the trial for a few weeks once the immunity issue is resolved. She has already addressed many pretrial issues, with only a few still pending while appeals are ongoing.

Trump has no other ability to muster additional appeals to slow this case down before trial. And with only four counts against him as the only defendant, it would not be out of place for the Washington District Court to hold Trump's trial about a year after he was initially indicted, as the court does with many of his criminal defendants.

However, if the Supreme Court agrees with Trump on presidential immunity, the case against him could be dismissed.

Would the Justice Department allow a verdict to be issued days before the election?

As Merrick Garland told Evan Perez on CNN this winter, that would be in the hands of the judge and jury.

The Justice Department has an internal policy of not taking overt investigative steps that could influence an election within 60 days of the vote.

But this policy only concerns the actions of prosecutors and not the verdict of a jury in a courtroom.

The regulations would not prevent a judge from obtaining a jury verdict in any of Trump's criminal cases, even days before November 5.

Ultimately, a verdict would not fundamentally change what is known about a case — the kind of developments the DOJ is trying to prevent from emerging too close to an election. The criminal allegations Trump faces have all been public since 2023.

Trump's team sees opening a trial very close to the election, if necessary, as a way to motivate his voters who think he is a victim of the system.

Can two trials take place at the same time?

No rules seem to prevent this, but it essentially doesn't happen.

Trump certainly wouldn't want that, as he isn't eager to go to trial and is trying to delay as many trials as possible.

As Judge Juan Merchan pointed out in his New York hush money case, Trump has the absolute right to be present in all of his criminal trials.

This is an important right, which he has every right to take advantage of. He will not participate in more than one criminal trial at the same time, the judge said.

Right now, the only Trump trial with a fixed timetable is the Manhattan hush money case falsification case.

A court hearing Friday in Trump's classified documents criminal case in Florida is expected to revisit the trial schedule there, which Trump's team hopes to exploit to prevent this and other trials this summer.

Should Trump be physically present at his trial?

Federal rules provide that defendants have the right to be present at all proceedings in which they are charged, including from the beginning to the end of their trial.

There are, however, certain exceptions in which the accused does not need to be present during the trial. These include being kicked out of the courtroom by the judge for being disruptive or for voluntarily choosing not to show up for a few days once the trial begins.

Basically, Trump could even skip a few days of the trial if he wanted.

