Xi Jinping's exclusive control over China's economy is already causing unrest

The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping (EFE)

The consolidation of the power of Xi Jinping paved the way to break the debt-fueled growth cycle of China and put the economy on a more sustainable footing. But there's a big problem: The project fails to convince the nation that it's a good idea.

This may interest you: China's industrial activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month due to lack of confidence and the collapse of the real estate sector.

As the world's second-largest economy experiences a prolonged slowdown, the decision to XI abandoning the old manual of general stimuli generates discontent. He China Dissent Monitora project of Liberty House situated at EE. UU. which collects data on protests, says economic protests have remained widespread since August, many of them focused on labor disputes and a housing crisis that is reducing household wealth.

Thousands of angry retail investors flooded the website. Weibo from the American embassy last month with criticism of the management of the economy by the government in the midst of a $7 billion stock market crash. Elsewhere on the platform, some even suggested that only a change in direction could boost markets, comments which managed to escape censors before eventually being deleted.

This may interest you: It reveals that Russia has been preparing over the years to face a possible Chinese invasion.

To understand the problem, there is a general decline in salaries among civil servants who have seen their bonuses cut in recent years as debt-ridden local governments struggle to generate sufficient revenue. This risks disenchanting the vast bureaucracy responsible for implementing the vision of XI in the ground.

As long as my income was decent, I didn't complainsaid Zhoua mid-level police officer in a southwest city who asked to be identified only by his last name, adding that the cuts have reduced his bonus by 30% since before the pandemic. But now that the economy is in bad shape, leaders need to give us some hope..

This may interest you: China expands enforcement of state secrets law, increases uncertainty for foreign businesses

Although the growing unrest does not pose an immediate threat to XIwho has accumulated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, broader discontent threatens to exacerbate weakened confidence as consumer prices fall at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis. Internal conflict arises when foreign investors walk away Chinawith foreign direct investment in 2023 falling to its lowest level in 30 years.

At the same time, there are fewer controls on the formulation of XI. The Chinese leader has subverted the norms of Communist Party since he consolidated power and installed a circle of loyalists in 2022, marking a shift toward more collective decision-making that has helped fuel the country's economic rise. China. This also makes XI more objective, because its efforts to deleverage the real estate sector lead to a slowdown that begins to have an impact on the entire population.

A group of people attend a job fair after the Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China, February 23, 2024. China's economy is increasingly showing signs of weakening and Xi Jinping is unable to recover it (Reuters).

Despite the challenges, Beijing's leaders appear generally confident in their plan to reorient the economy.said Yuen Yuen Angprofessor of political economy in China at the University Johns Hopkins University. The danger for XI is this the the impact of the fall of the old growth model is so great that it prevents it from moving to the new growth modelAGGREGATE. The big question is: can you make this change quickly enough?.

Part of the discontent comes from the failure of XI to communicate a clear roadmap to achieve your goals. While the Chinese leader multiplies the mentions of high quality development, this vague slogan lacks details. Economists have interpreted this expression to mean prioritizing sustainable growth before continuing the pace of expansion, with an emphasis on innovative technologies.

However, new growth engines such as electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy are unlikely to fill the void left by the crisis. propertywhich at its maximum pushed about a quarter of Chinese GDP.

Although strengthening strategic sectors can help protect China of the consequences of its rivalry with EU, overcapacity in these areas also threatens to inflame already tense geopolitical relations. The unexplained decision to XI The postponement of the third plenary session, where top officials meet every five years to set the country's long-term policy direction, added to the opacity. This meeting of Central Committee The party is now more than three decades behind as the Chinese leader continues to upend norms.

Official rhetoric putting a positive spin on things has not helped. An article published in the propaganda organ of Communist Party title There is an atmosphere of optimism throughout the country was ridiculed by Chinese social media users last month as they sarcastically contrasted the article People's Daily with their own finances.

Everyone in society and government seems to know there is a problemsaid Neil Thomasmember of Chinese politicians in the Asia Society Policy Institute China Analysis Center. But no decisions have been made on new approaches to solving these problems..

Economic discontent arises after the strict policy of Covid Zero of XI undermine investor confidence in China and will cause an exodus of foreigners and citizens. This error was emblematic of information cocoon in which the president operates, he said Yun Sunprogram director China at the center of thought Stimson Center In Washington. People are adapting to Xi's preferences for information and policies, which makes any objective assessment very difficult.said.

While his abrupt decision to change course after rare nationwide protests against lockdowns Covid showed that the highest manager of China can rotate, Sudden policy changes usually result in significant costsAGGREGATE Sun.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of empty residential buildings developed by China Evergrande Group, after a court ordered the property developer to be liquidated, in Beijing, China January 29, 2024 (Reuters)

Chinese citizens have become more active in protesting economic policies, while directly criticizing XI It's still weird. Nearly a quarter of last year's protests targeted regional leaders in some 1,450 cases where a target was identified China Dissent Monitor.

A group of researchers based in EU wrote in a recent report that fear of government repression discourages about 40 percent of Chinese citizens from participating in protests against the regime. Citizens also understand that the party controls government at all levels, so failure to solve localized problems can be reflected in the system as a whole.said Kevin Slatewho is leading the project China Dissent Monitor.

Local demands can certainly transform into broader movements that will take on new meaning.. Rank-and-file leaders had to try to contain the discontent. The principal of a school in the south of China warned staff against criticism XI or at the party before the start of a month-long national break in January, according to an employee who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive issues. Even during the pandemic, no such messages were broadcast, the person added.

In a lengthy essay published in December, the security czar of China, Chen Wenqingdetailed the benefits of relaunching a local style of governance Mao to contain local unrest. Gradually China is a witness to a large number of social conflicts and disputes that are difficult to discover, prevent and manage It is important to mobilize ordinary citizens to stabilize society, the former head of the secret service wrote.

In the eastern province of Anhuithis system, known as Fengqiao experience, saw a party leader asking disgruntled villagers to speak to him directly as unemployment grips locals. After layoffs at a state-owned company in the northeast Liaoninga committee was tasked with visiting affected families, ensuring deliveries were made on time to minimize disruption.

As the anti-corruption campaign continues, XI After more than a decade of purges, there is a growing reluctance to take risks among officials increasingly focused on security and the study of Fr.Introduction of Xi Jinping. Dejected bureaucrats are a problem even recognized by the top leader.

At a key economic meeting in December, XI criticized local officials for procrastinating or misinterpreting party orders. Sometimes you have to give people the opportunity to make mistakes. But right now it's not theresaid Liqian RenDirector of Modern Alpha and WisdomTree Inc.an asset management company based in new York. This is a problem for China. Local leaders must be willing to try things.

The overall mission of XI is to merge greater control of the Communist Party with an economic model that minimizes the dangerous forces released during the reform period, according to Joseph Torigianresearcher associated with Hoover History Laboratory in the Stanford University. Xi does not abandon the economyHe added that the Chinese leader wants people to accept that some suffering is necessary to pursue the nation's larger goals. Whether or not the Chinese people are ready to ride this roller coaster, I guess we'll see..

(C) Bloomberg.-