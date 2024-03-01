Success of Imran Khan-backed candidates marks scathing rebuke of Pakistan's military





It is a stunning victory for an incarcerated Khan who two years ago faced a dramatic ouster as prime minister and, more recently, a military crackdown.

Islamabad: Independent candidates affiliated with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) party secured the highest number of parliamentary seats in last week's national elections, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan, media reported.

It is a resounding victory for an incarcerated Khan who two years ago faced a dramatic ouster as prime minister and more recently faced a crackdown by the army, analysts say, designed to thwart the cricket icons' return to power, CNN reported.

You kept my trust and your massive turnout stunned everyone, an AI-generated video of Khan, shared by the PTI, imitating his voice, told his millions of followers soon after his victory. Now show the strength to protect your vote. Khan's team has already used AI to deliver their speeches from behind bars.

The continued success of candidates aligned with Khan marks a seismic moment in the country's recent history: He delivered a scathing rebuke to the powerful military, a generally untouchable force that has long sat at the pinnacle of power in Pakistan and, according to aides Khan and many of his supporters cracked down on his party, CNN reported.

Although PTI-backed independents won the largest number of seats in Parliament, questions loom over what Pakistan's next government will look like.

None of the three main parties won the seats needed to declare a majority in parliament and, therefore, will be unable to form a government on their own, leaving it unclear who will be chosen as the country's next prime minister , CNN reported.

The results were also announced more than three days after polling closed, prompting accusations of election fraud from the PTI, CNN reported. (Courtesy: https://www.siasat.com/)

