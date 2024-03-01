For some Chinese migrants, the Xi Jinping era offers little choice

Connect with us

Armed with only a backpack, a portable tent and a small shoulder bag, Cong, a 47-year-old Chinese migrant, was among dozens of migrants who disembarked from a narrow wooden boat onto the rocky banks of the Chucunaque River in Lajas. Blancas, Panama.

This stop was one of several he made over the past month, and it was there that he met VOA Mandarin as he headed to the United States, a journey that began in the Sichuan province, in southwest China. Cong declined to give his full name for security reasons.

As he walked along the river bank under the scorching sun, wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt, short sports pants and white sandals, Cong appeared to limp slightly due to his swollen ankle following a fall while crossing the river earlier in the day. his journey.

Immigrants from China are the fastest growing group of migrants making the long journey to the U.S. border. Exploring the dangerous Darien Gap in Panama, risking his life and facing illness were the highlights of the trip.

Like many others, Cong said he gets most of his information from sources online on how to travel, especially from Douyin, which is the Chinese version of an application similar to TikTok. After six months of planning, he decided, I have to go.

“When I left, I decided it wouldn’t be in vain, even if I died on the journey,” he said.

When VOA asked the former store owner why he traveled thousands of miles to a country he had never visited before, he replied: Freedom.

I want freedom, he said.

Cong said there was no freedom in China, which made him depressed. He said his Douyin account was blocked several times for using sensitive keywords and criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Cong said his definition of freedom is that he doesn't have to do anything he doesn't want to do and can criticize the president.

Slowing economic conditions in China was also another reason why he left the country. China's stock market value has now reached a five-year low, and the country has also seen a decline in its export and import activities. Last June, Cong had to close his creperie because there were few customers.

Nobody has any money. No business is easy, he said. Without trade with foreign parties, everyone is in trouble at home. How can it generate profits?

Cong was not alone in making the decision to leave China and undertake the dangerous journey to reach the US border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows that up to 37,000 migrants from China were stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2023. That number is almost 10 times higher than the 'last year.

In San Diego alone, U.S. Border Patrol agents told local television stations that this week they had arrested more than 140,000 migrants since October 1. This number includes 20,000 people from China, representing a 500% increase from the same period the previous year.

After crossing the border, migrants will turn themselves in to border officials and declare their intention to seek asylum in the United States. They will then be processed and usually released 72 hours later. According to the Justice Department, up to 55% of Chinese migrants were able to obtain asylum last year. [lt/jm/rs]

