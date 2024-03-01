Lavrov visits Turkey as Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace breakthrough

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is traveling to Turkey on Friday, where he seeks to revive moribund Russian-Ukrainian peace talks and find ways to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Lavrov will take part in part of the annual diplomatic forum in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, where he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The war between Russia and Ukraine will be a key topic of discussion at the forum which runs from Friday to Sunday, although Russia's top diplomat is due to leave on Saturday.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ankara has carefully maintained its ties with both sides.

“Turkey, along with Hungary, remains one of the last countries in the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to maintain dialogue with Moscow,” said Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based Edam think tank.

“In a geopolitical context modified by the war, Turkey is careful to maintain this role for the future, hoping to capitalize on it during possible peace talks,” he added.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey wanted to restart a peace effort in 2022 when the rivals' top negotiators met in Istanbul.

“We are ready to re-establish the negotiating table to build peace as we did previously in Istanbul,” Erdogan said in a video message broadcast this week at the summit of Southeast European leaders in Tirana . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was present.

The Turkish leader also called for the establishment of a new secure mechanism for maritime transport in the Black Sea.

“We need an arrangement that ensures safe navigation of commercial ships in the Black Sea,” he said.



“To this end, we are continuing our contacts to receive commitments in terms of security,” he added without giving details.

Turkey, alongside the United Nations, was heavily involved in creating a secure corridor to ship Ukrainian grain and agricultural products under a 2022 deal. It was abandoned last year after Russia refused to renew it.

The deal, often dubbed the “Black Sea Grain Initiative,” saw the export of nearly 33 million tons of Ukrainian grain, according to UN figures.

After Russia's refusal, Ukraine began using an alternative route for its grain, along the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts, as well as through the Bosphorus Strait. Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey, all NATO members, signed an agreement in January to combat mines in the Black Sea.

Turkey, which relies heavily on Russia for its energy supplies, has been reluctant to adhere to sanctions against Moscow and is regularly accused by the West of circumventing them. Sixteen Turkish entities were named in the new US sanctions announced last week.

“Given the significant increase in trade between Turkey and Russia… investigations are actually underway into circumvention of Western sanctions imposed on Russia,” said Marc Pierini, a senior researcher at the group. think tank Carnegie Europe.

Pierini also highlighted Russian investments in the Turkish energy sector, including a nuclear power plant, discounts on the price of Russian gas, payments in rubles and the promotion of a gas hub.

Russian nuclear giant Rosatom also announced a second power plant in Turkey and its interest in a third.

“Turkey is trying to pursue a cautious policy, continuing its trade relations with Russia, while ensuring not to cross a red line that would expose it to Western retaliation,” Ulgen said.

The Antalya Forum, Turkey's main annual diplomatic gathering, brings together heads of state and government, ministers, diplomats, businessmen and researchers each year to the resort also popular with Russian tourists.

Lavrov visited the forum in 2022, two weeks after the invasion of his country began. He met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the first high-level meeting between the two warring countries.