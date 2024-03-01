The meaning of JMM has become jam kar ke khao Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasts Jharkhand govt in Dhanbad | 8 key quotes

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all-out attack on the ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Jharkhand Congress.

Addressing a public meeting at Barwada in Dhanbad after a roadshow, Modi said the meaning of JMM had become 'jam kar ke khao'.

“The meaning of JMM has become 'jam kar ke khao' (eat as much as one can). 'Rangdaari' (extortion) is on the rise in Jharkhand, and infiltration is increasing due to appeasement. JMM, Congress leaders only have one to work to fill their coffers,” Modi said.

In his speech, Modi also targeted the Congress, saying the party considered Adivasis as its vote bank.

Here is what Modi said:

1) The meaning of JMM has become “jam kar ke khao”. “Rangdaari” is on the rise in Jharkhand, and infiltration is increasing due to appeasement. JMM, Congress leaders have only one work to fill their coffers.”

2) The JMM and the Congress have only considered the Adivasis as their vote bank… They will never let the talents of the tribal communities manifest. These dynasts only think about their own family. Modi is doing everything for your future… You are my family and the future of your children is my guarantee.”

3) For rapid development of Jharkhand, better law and order and honest government are important. But the dynastic, corrupt and conciliatory JMM-Congress government has deteriorated the situation. »

4) In Jharkhand, extortion has increased. Due to appeasement, intrusions have increased. The JMM-Congress leaders are busy filling their coffers. They created mountains of nameless properties…We had seen piles of coal, but piles of cash were seen for the first time…It's your money…All that is looted must be returned, this is Modi's guarantee. . When I act against such people, they run away because they are aware of their actions. »

5) I am working to solve water problems… But INDI Alliance is stopping it… Only 50% of the work of Jal Jeevan Mission could be completed… They are creating obstacles in construction of houses for the poor… The INDI Alliance government is anti-development and anti-people… Their only vision is to snatch the rights of the people and enjoy them… The middlemen can no longer have the commission… Those who have lost their commission, they abuse me… But their abuse does not reach me because your blessings protect me…”