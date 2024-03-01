Politics
The meaning of JMM has become jam kar ke khao Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasts Jharkhand govt in Dhanbad | 8 key quotes
With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all-out attack on the ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Jharkhand Congress.
6) “Dhanbad and its surrounding areas have industrialists and workers. The INDI Alliance opposes or creates obstacles to any plan we make… We will continue the free ration program… We have implemented “One Nation, One Ration Card” program. .. Women power is going to play a huge role in the development of India… In the last 10 years, the BJP has solved multiple women's issues…”
7) “The Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development… The foundation stone of the Karanpura North Power Plant was laid by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century. .. After this, the fraudulent Congress government came to power and this project was stopped… In 2014, I gave a guarantee to revive this project. Today, a certain number of houses are brightened thanks to this plant…”
8) The slogan of '400 pairs” is raised because the country has confidence in Modi's guarantee… I want to apologize because the “pandal” is too small today. Only 5% of people are inside, the rest are outside in the sun. Only one sound is audible everywhere and it is “This time, 400 pairs'.”
Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!
Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.
More less
Published: Mar 01, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/meaning-of-jmm-has-become-jam-kar-ke-khao-pm-narendra-modi-blasts-jharkhand-govt-in-dhanbad-8-key-quotes-11709285036912.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The meaning of JMM has become jam kar ke khao Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasts Jharkhand govt in Dhanbad | 8 key quotes
- President Jokowi Officially Implements Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in East Kalimantan
- UK house prices rise for first time in over a year as mortgage costs fall | house price
- Colorado State University
- Emmy-nominated actor Frank Runyeon arrives in Holy Childhood – Herald Publications
- It's Almost Spring Dress Season and These Styles Are Under $145 at Anthropologie
- Lavrov visits Turkey as Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace breakthrough
- Art dealer turned actor Vito Schnabel joins the cast of 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans' | Watch on FX and Hulu
- Pre-Season Tour 2024 presented by Hilton
- Who is Bonnie Chan, the first female CEO of Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEX? What challenges does she face?
- Measles is deadly and highly contagious, but here's what you need to know about this preventable disease.
- For some Chinese migrants, the Xi Jinping era offers little choice