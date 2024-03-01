Jokowi wants Indonesian palace to be built by his people, not as a colonial relic





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said the construction of the Presidential Palace in the New Capital of Nusantara (IKN) was initiated to ensure that the country would have a presidential building that was not a relic of colonialism. “Indeed, we aspire to have a presidential building (Palace) which is not a colonial relic. One that is built by ourselves with our own products, made by the children of our own nation, and thus promotes pride and respect,” the President said at the inauguration ceremony of the Agency building Health Care and Social Security (BPJS) in IKN, East Kalimantan. Friday March 1st. Jokowi recalled about the times he welcomed leaders of other countries at the Jakarta Palace, who praised the beauty of the palace. However, he could not comment on the architecture of the building as it is a legacy of the Dutch colonial era. “It’s the same with the palaces of Bogor, Yogya and Cipanas,” he explained. The President stressed that the new IKN palace would enhance the people's pride in their capabilities and achievements. He also invited people visiting the new capital to observe the ongoing transformation of IKN development from the highest points, especially from the IKN Presidential Palace building. “I don't know if it's allowed or not, but if it is, I think everyone should take a look.” » said Jokowi. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Jokowi aims for Indonesia's new capital to become a vibrant city within a decade

