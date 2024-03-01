Erdogan seeks peace in Ukraine

– Advertisement –

ISTANBUL, Turkey Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Turkey on Friday, which is seeking to revive moribund Russian-Ukrainian peace talks and ways to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. Lavrov will take part in part of the annual diplomatic forum in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya where he is due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The war between Russia and Ukraine will be a key topic of discussion at the forum which runs from Friday to Sunday, although Russia's top diplomat is due to leave on Saturday. of Ukraine in February 2022, Ankara has carefully maintained its ties with both sides. Turkey, along with Hungary, remains one of the last countries in the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to maintain dialogue with Moscow, said Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based organization. Edam Think Tank. In a geopolitical context modified by the war, Turkey is careful to maintain this role for the future, hoping to capitalize on it during possible peace talks, he added. Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey wanted to restart a peace effort in 2022 when the rivals' top negotiators met in Istanbul. We are ready to re-establish the negotiating table to build peace as we did in Istanbul previously, Erdogan said in a video message broadcast in Istanbul. a summit of Southeast European leaders in Tirana this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was present. The Turkish leader also called for the establishment of a new secure mechanism for maritime transport in the Black Sea. We need an agreement that guarantees the safe navigation of commercial ships in the Black Sea, he said. contacts to receive security commitments, he added without providing details. Turkey, along with the United Nations, was heavily involved in establishing a secure corridor to move Ukrainian grain and agricultural products under a 2022 deal. It was abandoned last year after that Russia refused to renew it. The deal, often dubbed the Black Sea Grains Initiative, saw the export of nearly 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, according to UN figures. After Russia's refusal, Ukraine began using an alternative route. for its cereals along the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania and across the Bosphorus Strait. Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey, all NATO members, signed an agreement in January to combat mines in the Black Sea. Turkey, very dependent on Russia for its energy supplies, has hesitated to adhere to sanctions against Moscow and is regularly accused by the West. to bypass them. Sixteen Turkish entities were named in the new US sanctions announced last week. Given the significant increase in trade between Turkey and Russia, investigations are actually underway into circumvention of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, said Marc Pierini, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. thinking group. Pierini also highlighted Russian investments in the Turkish energy sector, including a nuclear power plant, discounts on the price of Russian gas, payments in rubles and the promotion of a gas hub. Russian nuclear giant Rosatom also announced a second power plant in Turkey and its interest in a third. Turkey is trying to pursue a cautious policy, continuing trade relations with Russia, while being careful not to cross a red line that would expose it to Western retaliation, Ulgen said. , Turkey's main annual diplomatic gathering, annually brings heads of state and government, ministers, diplomats, businessmen and researchers to the resort town also popular with Russian tourists. Lavrov visited the forum in 2022, two weeks after the event began. the invasion of his country. He met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the first high-level meeting between the two warring countries. AFP

