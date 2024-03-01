PDI-P and PKS identified as opposition forces to Prabowo's dominant coalition: Poltracking

Jakarta. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) are expected to play an opposition role in the future administration of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, according to Arya Budi, research director at Poltracking Indonesia .

According to calculations by the survey institute, the coalition could hold two-thirds of the seats in Parliament, leaving only two parties in opposition.

“There are two parties that are likely to be outside the government, namely the PKS and the PDI-P,” he said in an interview with B-TV on Thursday.

Prabowo is set to become Indonesia's next president, according to preliminary results from the General Election Commission (KPU). The current government has already laid the foundation for the Prabowo 2025 program, such as the Rp400 trillion free lunch program, during the last cabinet meeting.

According to Arya, the current ruling party and the party with potentially the most votes in the parliamentary elections, the PDI-P, appears reluctant to align itself with Prabowo's administration due to Gibran's candidacy as vice candidate. -presidency. This contradicts the PDI-P's earlier decision to support Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD in the 2024 presidential election.

Gibran and his father, current President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, are still members of the PDI-P to this day despite opposing the PDI-P in the elections. Although Jokowi is seen as a strong supporter of Prabowo, he has never openly declared his support for any particular candidate.

Arya mentioned that Gibran's candidacy worsened the strained relations between Jokowi, the PDI-P and President Megawati Soekarnoputri over time.

“Secondly, it is somewhat difficult to imagine the PKS joining the administration because, ideologically, the PKS does not want to lose its anti-Jokowi and Prabowo supporters,” he added.

On the other hand, Arya suggested that other parties, such as the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the United Development Party (PPP), would likely join the government coalition Prabowo-Gibran. Nasdem, in particular, signaled potential alignment during a recent meeting between President Surya Paloh and President Joko Widodo. Given Surya Paloh's closeness to Prabowo, due to their shared backgrounds in the Golkar Party, Arya believes Nasdem's inclusion is highly likely.

“We all know that there was a meeting between Surya Paloh and Jokowi. This makes it very likely that Nasdem will join us, even though they and PKB have expressed their dissatisfaction with the results of the election investigation of the presidential candidate Anies Baswedan whom they support,” Arya explained.

Regarding the PKB, Arya suggested his intention to join the Prabowo-Gibran coalition, citing its historical association with government roles and the absence of any trace of PKB outside the government. He stressed that negotiations with PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar would likely lead to the PKB's inclusion in the administration.

“The PKB has virtually no history outside the government. Since the 2004 presidential election, it has almost always been part of the government. The likelihood of the PKB joining the Prabowo-Gibran coalition is high, although during “In the 2024 presidential election, the PKB has distanced itself quite significantly from Jokowi. In fact, during the vice-presidential debate, Cak Imin did not hesitate to criticize Jokowi's administration,” he said. he declared.

Regarding the PPP, Arya noted that its position is similar to that of the PKB, having never been outside the government. However, he mentioned that the fate of the PPP in terms of parliamentary representation is uncertain, as results of Poltracking's quick count indicate that the PPP's vote share is still less than 4 percent.

“The PPP is similar to the PKB, rarely being outside the government. According to our quick count, the PPA is still less than 4 percent, but in the KPU's actual count, the PPA is almost at 4 percent. If they have seats in parliament, this will improve their negotiating position,” Arya said.

According to the latest KPU data, the PPP holds 3.97 percent of the vote, below the parliamentary threshold of 4 percent, but there are still votes from around 300,000 polling stations that have not yet been counted. .

According to Arya, if Nasdem, PKB and PPP join the Prabowo-Gibran government coalition, they will dominate Parliament. This political force, especially in Parliament, will facilitate the realization of the programs planned by Prabowo-Gibran, because there will be no political obstacles.

“Political support will not encounter obstacles because after the elections there will be post-electoral politics linked to the composition of the government coalition. According to our analysis, it seems that politically there will be no difficulty in moving forward signature programs, such as the Freedom Lunch program,” said Arya.

The PDI-P signaled last month that it could adopt the role of the opposition in the future government. Hasto Kristiyanto, the general secretary of the PDI-P, said the party could “stay out of government” if Prabowo is confirmed as president-elect.

“From the experience of the PDI-P, we excluded ourselves from the government in 2004 and 2009,” Hasto told reporters in Central Jakarta, referring to the year when PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, was defeated by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in the presidential election.

Prabowo-Gibran government coalition:

Golkar: 15.18 percent of the vote

Gerindra: 13.34 percent of the votes

Democratic Party: 7.41 percent of the vote

PAN: 7.27 percent vote share

Nasdem: 9.24 percent vote share

PKB: 10.89 percent of the votes

PPP: 3.84 percent vote share

Total: 67.17 percent of the votes

Opposition:

PDIP: 16.64 percent vote share

PKS: 8.17 percent vote share

Total: 24.81 percent of the votes

