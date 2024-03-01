PM Narendra Modi in Jharkhand





“The Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development,” he said. Dhanbad: Calling the Congress “crooks”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the grand old party of Dhanbad and said the Congress and its allies are the “biggest enemies of development”. “The Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development… The foundation stone of the North Karanpura Power Plant was laid by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century… After this, the fraudulent government “Congress President came to power and this project was stopped… In 2014, I gave a guarantee to revive this project. Today, a number of houses are brightened thanks to this plant,” said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister further said that for the development of Jharkhand, better law and order and honest government are important. Terming the JMM-Congress government as dynastic and corrupt, Modi said “extortion” had increased under the current regime and they had created “unnamed mountains of properties”. “But the dynastic, corrupt and complacent JMM-Congress government has deteriorated the situation… In Jharkhand, extortion has increased. Due to appeasement, intrusions have increased. JMM-Congress leaders are busy to fill their safes. They have created mountains of nameless properties,” PM Modi lashed out at JMM. Referring indirectly to Congress Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Sahu and the ED's recent action against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, PM Modi said we have seen piles of coal, but only piles of cash were seen for the first time. “It's your money… Whatever is looted must be returned, this is Modi's guarantee. When I act against such people, they run away because they are aware of their actions,” he added. The Congress MP has been in the news since December last year after the Income Tax department seized Rs 351.8 crore in cash during searches at premises linked to Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, based in Odisha, promoted by his family. JMM leader and former CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case. PM Modi further said that the JMM and Congress had only considered Adivasis (tribal communities) as their vote bank. “They will never let the talented Adivasis come forward. These dynasts only think about their own families… Modi is doing everything for your future… You are my family and the future of your children is my guarantee,” said he added. Earlier, PM Modi unveiled development projects worth over Rs 35,700 crore, an initiative focused on fertilizer, rail, power and coal sectors in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar on March 1 and 2. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

