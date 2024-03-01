Lucky for the second time! Gohar Khan re-elected unopposed as PTI chairman by Imran Khan India TV





Image source: AP PTI leader Gohar Khan (center) who became party president for the second time.

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced that lawyer Gohar Khan has been re-elected party president unopposed after all other candidates withdrew from the organizational polls. At the end of the candidate/panel withdrawal phase, only one candidate/panel remains, the PTI said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Omar Ayub Khan, the party's prime ministerial candidate, was elected unopposed to the post of central general secretary of the party founded by Imran, while Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur and Haleem Adil Sheikh were elected unopposed in as PTI Presidents for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. provinces respectively, Geo News reported.

Gohar, 45, is the only leader to have been elected president of the party twice. The PTI was scheduled to hold fresh organizational elections on March 3 after the result of its previous intra-party elections was annulled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Several party leaders had submitted their nomination papers as panels for the intra-party polls, but the majority of them withdrew just two days before the organizational elections.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said he had no choice but to announce the unopposed winners in the absence of opponents in most of the seats. The party will hold an organizational poll in Quetta for the post of Balochistan President. “The final election result will, however, be announced by the Federal Election Commissioner on March 3, 2024, after the election process,” PTI said.

Ali Zafar had already been nominated as a presidential candidate

Gohar was elected PTI president last year after an intra-party poll was held in December on the ECP's direction, but its result, contested by some disgruntled PTI workers, was annulled after a bitter battle judicial. Subsequently, the party was stripped of its iconic cricket bat symbol by the highest electoral body, and Gohar, who became president after these elections, was no longer the party leader. Last week, Gohar announced that the next designated party president was lawyer Ali Zafar.

The party's top post has remained vacant for more than a month after the ECP and the Supreme Court declared intra-party elections held in December illegal. However, Zafar refused to accept the presidency and only Gohar put forward his candidacy for the top post.

In November last year, jailed party founder Imran Khan resigned as PTI chief to avoid legal involvement as he has faced numerous cases ranging from terrorism to money laundering since his ouster from power in April 2022 and appointed Gohar to the post.

Gohar “removed” for incompetence: Marwat

Senior party leader Sher Afzal Marwat claimed that Gohar was expelled from the post of party president for his incompetence and “poor” performance. Incompetence and poor performance were the reasons behind Gohar's removal as president. Barrister Gohar is a gentleman, but his performance has not been satisfactory,” Marwat told Geo News The party has issued a show-cause notice to Marwat.

PTI-backed independents won majority seats in the National Assembly in the controversial general election. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government, ending the chances of Khan to return to power. The PTI has rejected attempts by two of its main rivals to form a coalition government, warning that robbing it of public support by “mandate thieves” would lead to worse political instability.

(with contribution from agencies)

