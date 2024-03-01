



China is now a world leader in many new energy technologies and equipment manufacturing, and has built the world's largest clean energy supply system, Xi said, according to the spokesperson. of the Xinhua Party. China's $28 billion overseas electric vehicle investment remains steady despite backlash With new energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products also providing strong competition in the international market, we now have a good foundation for the development of new energy, Xi added. However, he added, we must also recognize that China's energy development still faces a series of challenges, including significant demand pressure, various supply constraints and the arduous task of transitioning to a green and low-carbon energy. [We should] strive to be at the frontier of energy science and technology in the world, focusing on key areas and major energy needs, and choosing reasonable technological paths, he said. He further called for collaborative efforts on critical core technologies in new energy and application of research results, aiming to make energy technology and related industries a new growth point that will stimulate the modernization of Chinese industries and promote quality productivity. Chinese policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security. US President Joe Biden Beijing has recognized outsized threats from external headwinds, with further geopolitical maneuvering potentially underway regarding overcapacity concerns, anti-subsidy investigations and national security concerns. Following the decision of the European Commission to launch a anti-subsidy investigation in Chinese electric vehicles in October, US President Joe Biden warned Thursday of the potential risks posed by Chinese automobiles. Chinese policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security, he said in a statement posted on the official White House website, adding that he was taking unprecedented steps to ensure that cars traveling on American roads from countries of concern like China do. does not compromise our national security. Addressing the Politburo, Xi stressed the need for the country to coordinate high-quality development of new energy with ongoing energy security reforms. Xi has previously reported major problems in the oil and gas system. He also reiterated the importance of faster infrastructure construction to meet the needs of China's energy transition, and this includes smart power grids capable of accepting clean energy and a network of charging infrastructure capable of supporting the expansion of the use of electric vehicles. The new high point came as the world's second-largest economy encouraged a shift toward green expansions, to the point where they were among the few bright spots amid economic setbacks that have persisted since last year. The value of exports of three new products – electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells grew 29.9 percent in 2023 from a year earlier, reaching 1.06 trillion yuan ($147.4 billion), data shows customs. State power: Xi calls on government to intervene more forcefully in China's energy and railway sectors Production of new energy vehicles jumped to 9.443 million units in 2023, an increase of 30.3% from 2022, while solar cell production soared 54% to 540 million kilowatts, according to the State Bureau of Statistics. The country's electricity generated from clean energy sources amounted to around 32 trillion kilowatt hours in 2023, an increase of 7.8% year-on-year. We should promote cooperation in the new energy industrial chain in an orderly manner and build a new win-win model for the transformation to green and low-carbon energy, Xi said. [We should] deeply participate in the reform of international energy governance and promote the establishment of a fair, balanced and inclusive global energy governance system.

