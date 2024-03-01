Jokowi takes office at IKN in July and prepares for the move of 6,000 civil servants!







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The future of the Indonesian National Capital (IKN) is improving. The work is underway massively and is expected to be completed in the near future. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) even started having an office at IKN in July 2024 with Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “Pak Basuki June, July,” Jokowi said in a press release to IKN, East Kalimantan, Thursday (29/2/2024). “In June-July, I am waiting for the airport to be completed and the toll road to be completed. If the toll road is completed, the airport will be completed,” Jokowi said when asked when he would have an office at IKN. . Apart from this, Jokowi also revealed preparations for the transfer of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) to the Indonesian capital. Civil servants are expected to move their offices in stages. “This ASN will be moved in stages,” Jokowi said. Minister of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas previously announced the move of the State Civil Apparatus (ANS), including civil servants (PNS) and the TNI, from the police to the national capital (IKN) of the archipelago in July 2024. The total is 6,000 people. “Out of a total of around 9,000 people, around 6,000 are ready,” Anas said. “So, we are preparing this and sharing it with the TNI-Polri and we have prepared the address of level 1 which is at the ministry, of level 2 which is clear. It will be adjusted later,” he said. -he explains. The number of devices moved is of course adapted to the available accommodation. Today, residential construction is being accelerated by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR). “We will adjust this later depending on the completion of the rounds,” Anas said. This first stage will be devoted to the preparation of the flag ceremony on August 17, 2024. The second stage will be postponed to October and November 2024. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article The incentive for ASN to move to IKN as a first step is greater! (me me)



