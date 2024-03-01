Trump's increasing legal fines make him an even bigger threat to national security – CREW





After multiple losses against E. Jean Carroll and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump faces judgments that could cost him more than $600 million. But these decisions are more than a financial headache for Trump, they represent an unprecedented opportunity to buy influence with a leading presidential candidate and a sitting president if he is re-elected.

Trump came to power in 2017 with huge debts and at least two years of eight-figure losses while overseeing a struggling international business empire. The tax returns he fought tooth and nail for six years to keep secret finally showed that the presidency had turned around his fortunes, and likely would have continued to do so had the pandemic not taken a toll. historic blow to the hotel industry. In total, Trump left the presidency with at least $1.1 billion in debt tied to the COVID-weakened commercial real estate market, the vast majority of which would come due during a hypothetical second term. These decisions would increase that figure by 50%.

During his first run for president, Trump described himself as “the king of debt” because of his history of taking out massive bank loans to pay for his real estate holdings. But the recent New York ruling could change things and make it much more difficult to find a bank to lend him money. To appeal, which his lawyers say he plans to do, he must escrow the entire verdict or secure bail, making him a massive target for corruption. As Forbes explains:

“The New York ruling barred him from borrowing from any financial institution “licensed or registered with” the state. But a billionaire friend, a bank that doesn't do business in New York or even a foreign entity could all do the trick, especially if they hope to curry favor with the former – and potentially future – president .

In a court filing, Trump proposed a $100 million bond, suggesting he may have to sell properties if the full number is required. The New York attorney general's office, in opposing the move, wrote that Trump “virtually admits[s]» He has “insufficient liquidity to satisfy the judgment”.

Even if Trump were able to secure bail for the hundreds of millions he currently owes, it would still impose an additional financial burden on him. Bloomberg reports that Trump's lenders would “hold collateral that could include cash, real estate and other assets, while charging the debtor a fee of about 2 percent” and then charge Trump nearly $5 million more per year while it appeals the verdict, a process that could take years and devour even more of its dwindling cash flow.

Giving the highest and most powerful office in the country to someone deeply in debt and looking for ways to recoup the hundreds of millions of dollars he lost in court is a recipe for types of corruption that are not theoretical when it comes to Trump. There's a reason you can't get a job in the military or the financial services industry, or even officiate a major sporting event, if you have huge debts. And you certainly don't get a security clearance because you become too big a target for corruption.

Trump's corruption always posed a threat to national security because he viewed the office of president as one of self-service rather than public service. He regularly used his position to give paying clients access to the country's highest officials. He even authorized three Mar-a-Lago members with no government or military experience to secretly shape his administration's veterans policy. And his first indictment revolved around Trump's use of national security aid to Ukraine as leverage to smear his political opponent. Even after leaving office, Trump allegedly shared classified information about nuclear submarines with an Australian billionaire who only became a member of Mar-a-Lago to get closer to the U.S. president, paying handsomely to attend the galas he attended. Trump would attend, while privately claiming that Trump was doing business. “like the mafia.”

Despite his financial ups and downs in office, one thing has remained remarkably constant: Trump's laser focus on using the presidency to line his pockets. Thumbing his nose at the Constitution's foreign emoluments clause, he signaled to foreign governments that the best way to curry favor with his administration was to funnel money to his businesses, and they did. answered the same way. Special interest groups who wanted favors also caught on, spending millions on his properties. By the end of his presidency, Trump saw the Secret Service alone spending even more than he would have earned as president on his businesses. Meanwhile, his tax returns show he brought in tens of millions of dollars from foreign sources.

With half a billion dollars in new debt and his traditional lenders shutting down, Donald Trump will have to find someone new to give him a huge sum of money in a very short period of time – posing a major risk to the national security.

