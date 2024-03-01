Pakistani Imran Khan offers a new vision for his country





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in… [+] Lahore on March 15, 2023, as he brandished tear gas shells fired by riot police during clashes with hundreds of his supporters gathered at his residence to prevent his arrest. – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on March 15 that the government wanted him behind bars to prevent him from participating in elections scheduled for later this year. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

By Kiran Rai

Pakistan's recent elections marked a step forward for the country's democracy, although it was overshadowed in some ways by numerous controversies.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has battled accusations of fraud and murder in the country. Opposition leaders and supporters say the claims are politically motivated.

In an exclusive interview, the embattled politician opened up about the allegations against himself. Khan has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing that his government is committed to transparency and accountability.

For investors and business leaders, the size of the Pakistani market has always attracted some CEOs. However, Khan appears to view the country as a potential target for FDI.

There is no rule of law in Pakistan and I fear that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will bankrupt Pakistan, he said.

No coup-prone prime minister of Pakistan has completed their term, and the country's political leadership remains uncertain. Like Khan, Sharif is one of the country's dominant politicians and, although he is a political rival, Sharif shares his passions for reviving the lagging economy.

The government will try to repair the economy, which in turn will fix everything, Sharif proposed during a recent visit to Pakistan's parliament. Sharif appointed his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.

Khan denies murder allegations

Khan expressed frustration at being labeled a murderer without credible evidence. He stressed the importance of due process and the need for a fair and impartial investigation to establish the truth. The Prime Minister recognized the seriousness of these accusations and welcomed a thorough investigation aimed at clearing his name.

Imran Khan did not hesitate to express his disappointment with the state of rule of law in Pakistan. He deplored the difficulties encountered in establishing a solid legal framework and ensuring its consistent application. Khan highlighted cases where influential individuals appeared to shirk responsibility, undermining citizens' trust in the justice system: “I am innocent but people want me to be in prison because I do good to people, I am ready to be put in prison.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the absence of rule of law can breed corruption and injustice, thereby hindering the country's progress. He called for comprehensive judicial reforms to strengthen the justice system, making it more responsive and accountable to the needs of the people. Khan stressed the importance of an independent judiciary that upholds the principles of justice without giving in to external pressure. Such reforms would also likely strengthen the country in the eyes of potential investors.

Ask Khan about specific cases in which political opponents and critics were allegedly targeted by legal means. Khan responded by emphasizing that the government is committed to upholding the rule of law and that any legal action taken is based on evidence and due process. He recognized the need to provide safeguards to prevent the misuse of legal instruments for political purposes.

Pakistan has always had problems, but the current government does not care about the people, it only cares about power, he said referring to the country's economic situation.

Naya Pakistan and global diplomacy

Khan acknowledged that the expectations of his government were high and the governance challenges were immense. He outlined his vision of a “Naya Pakistan” (New Pakistan), emphasizing the need for economic reforms, social justice and eradication of corruption. The prime minister expressed frustration at the slow pace of change, but remained optimistic about the long-term impact of his policies.

Responding to questions on Pakistan's role on the global stage, Khan highlighted the importance of economic diplomacy and trade partnerships. He outlined initiatives to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic ties, thereby positioning Pakistan as a viable and stable market for international businesses.

Khan did not directly discuss new policies, but he stressed the importance of an independent foreign policy that prioritizes Pakistan's interests. He discussed the challenges of managing relations with neighboring countries, particularly in the context of regional conflicts. “I am under so much pressure and I could easily cope but I refuse to leave Pakistan because of my people. I love Pakistan and I love my people.

