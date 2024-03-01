Jokowi enjoys morning air and breakfast of breadfruit stew with minister at IKN





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) enjoy the morning atmosphere of the region National Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago, East Kalimantan. Jokowi enjoyed the morning atmosphere of IKN with the ministers while having breakfast in the area where they spent the night. According to information from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, on Friday (1/3/2024), at around 07:05 WITA, Jokowi was seen coming out of his cabin, then greeted the ministers who were sitting in a half circle. “Hello everyone,” Jokowi said, greeted by similar greetings from ministers. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After Jokowi sat down, the stew and fried breadfruit were served by the waiter. Not to mention a glass of hot tea was served to complement the breakfast menu. The head of state was also seen having breakfast while chatting warmly with ministers. The conversation became warmer as it was sometimes punctuated by light laughter. After breakfast, Jokowi approached the food suppliers. “Thank you all,” the president said. President Jokowi also agreed to their request to take a photo with them. Ms. Jumiatun, one of the food providers, did not expect to be able to take a photo with Jokowi. He also prayed that Jokowi would always be in good health. “Thank God I was able to take a photo with Mr. Jokowi, it was amazing. I hope you are still in good health,” he said. President Jokowi enjoys the morning atmosphere in the IKN Nusantara area, East Kalimantan, Friday (1/3/2024). (Muchlis Jr-Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Around 07:40 WITA, Jokowi left his place for the night. Along with the ministers, Jokowi then looked down on the IKN area while enjoying the warm morning sun. Soon after, Jokowi boarded the vehicle that had been prepared to begin a series of activities for his third day of working visit to East Kalimantan. Jokowi plans to inspect and lay the foundation stone or inaugurate a number of infrastructures. Appearing to accompany Jokowi were Minister of State Affairs Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono and Minister of ATR/BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). Also present were IKN Authority Head Bambang Susantono, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council Wiranto, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and IKN Development Curator Ridwan Kamil. Watch the video “Jokowi aims for IKN to become a living city in 10 years”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (rfs/zap)

