Xi writes preface to reading materials for civil servant training





BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, wrote a preface to the sixth batch of reading materials for training officials across the country, which will be released soon. He stressed that Chinese modernization is a sure path to making China a strong country and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and its advancement will help open a new path for the modernization of mankind and create a new form of human progress. This is both an honorable historical mission and a serious test for the Party, which urgently needs to equip itself with theories to promote its solidarity and the development of its cause. Xi noted that only a solid theoretical foundation can lead to clear direction, remarkable cohesion and strong trust. It is imperative that trainee civil servants consolidate the achievements of the theoretical study program, continue to strengthen cohesion and forge souls with the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, master fundamental Marxist theories well, and ensure their alignment in political stance and action through a high degree of unity of thought, so as to comprehensively improve their political skills, leadership and work capabilities to advance Chinese modernization. It is imperative to draw inspiration from the Party's new theories to move forward with enterprise and determination, strengthen confidence in history and hone the ability to lead the struggle. In the new journey, it is essential to move forward with determination and courage. to meet challenges and achieve new achievements in the new era. Xi stressed that it is useless to only talk about theories without putting them into practice. The point of learning the new Party theories lies in their practical application. Officials at all levels should promote the Marxist style of study that combines theory and practice, and consciously master and apply the powerful ideological weapon of the Party's new theories. It is imperative to focus on the core task of building China into a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, and continue to resolve problems that hinder high-quality development, problems which concern the people the most and are the most important. problems in party building. It is essential to effectively guard against and defuse major risks, and work creatively to transform the grand plan outlined at the 20th CPC National Congress into a beautiful reality. Xi noted that in the new era, innovation in the Party's theories and practical work has been vivid, and our study should be as well. These reading materials reflect the achievements of innovation in the new era and represent our Party's living practices in advancing and expanding China's modernization. Officials at all levels should do a good job in studying the reading materials and putting them into practice, and take concrete measures and do solid work to advance China's modernization. The sixth batch of reading materials for training officials across the country was compiled under the organization of the Steering Committee for the Compilation and Review of Training Materials for National Officials. There are a total of nine books, including four theoretical textbooks: In-Depth Understanding of the Decisive Importance of “Two Viewpoints”, The World View and Methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era , Advancing China's great new party building project. the new era and the advancement and expansion of Chinese modernization. In addition, there are five volumes of case studies on the advancement and expansion of Chinese modernization, covering a wide range of topics: economics; education, science and technology, and talent; politics and rule of law; culture and society; and ecological civilization and national security. These materials will be published by the People's Publishing House and the Party Building Books publishing house.

