Supreme Court gives Trump a gift | US News

On file: a bombshell from the Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Wednesday evening that it would consider Trump's request for presidential immunity after an appeals court ruled against him, creating a backlog that will delay Washington's criminal trial for Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat late in the 2024 presidential election. the election or derail the matter entirely.

The court had the option to reject Trump's appeal without hearing arguments. Instead, he set oral arguments for the week of April 22. This means that even if the judges made a decision quickly, say, in early May, the trial would be postponed until mid-summer at the earliest. This may not be enough to hold the trial before the election, and it fits directly into Trump's explicit legal strategy of trying to delay his criminal trials.

The court will consider whether, and to what extent, a former president enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office.

Lower court judges ruled unanimously against Trump, writing scathing opinions on his arguments; legal observers generally expect the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a six-to-three conservative majority, to agree. The problem is the schedule.

The DC trial is on hold until the judges make a decision and as the Guardian Hugo Lowell wrote on Wednesday, the best estimate of the trial date will come by adding 87 days to the date of the court's final decision. Supreme Court.

According to these calculations, even if the court issues a quick decision in early May, the case may not be ready for trial until August.

But that assumes they move that fast. The Supreme Court's term doesn't end until early July, and if it doesn't issue a decision by then, that would likely prevent the trial from happening before the election, as that would set things up for early October, just before the November vote. The trial is expected to last at least a month, and it is unclear whether the U.S. Justice Department will rule that its unofficial 60-day rule against bringing politically charged cases too close to an election will apply in this case .

If Trump wins the election, he will have enough executive power to make this thing go away.

The Republican National Convention, at which Trump will likely be nominated as the Republican Party's presidential nominee, is scheduled for July 15-18. The election itself will take place on November 5. If the trial takes place, it will take place between these dates, but it may not take place at all.

A judge has rejected a request from Trump's lawyers to allow him to post bail of just $100 million of the more than $450 million he owes following the verdict in his business fraud trial in New York on Wednesday. but lifted the verdict's penalty that would prevent him from seeking loans from New York banks to cover that bond.

Trump's lawyers previously told the court that he essentially did not have the money to cover the entire sum and suggested he might be forced to sell some of his real estate holdings to raise the money.

Trump has until the end of March to try to secure a reprieve that would stop interest from piling up to nearly $115,000 a day while he appeals.

Trump would receive an automatic stay if he were to provide cash, assets (like some of his New York real estate) or an appeal bond covering what he owes. The appeals court could also grant a stay with a lower amount of bail, which his team is now requesting.

What's Next: A Great Friday

Two key hearings scheduled for Friday could go a long way toward determining the future of two of Trump's key criminal cases.

In Trump's classified documents case in Florida, Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon has scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. ET to examine delays that could delay her proposed trial date on May 20.

Cannon ruled Wednesday that Trump could not get his hands on a brief submitted by the special prosecutors that detailed why they wanted to redact some of the classified documents, although much of her ruling indicated that she sympathized with the arguments from Trump's lawyers.

And, in Trump's Georgia election interference criminal case, Judge Scott McAfee scheduled an afternoon hearing to continue considerations of whether Fani Willis and Nathan Wade should be allowed to stay on the case. At issue: does their romantic relationship constitute a conflict of interest (and whether a less strict standard, apparently impropriety, should be applied). If he decides they should be removed, it could completely derail these criminal proceedings, putting them on ice indefinitely.

At a hearing Tuesday, lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants failed to convince their star witness, Wades' former divorce lawyer Terrence Bradley, to repeat under oath what he had previously alleged in private conversations that Willis had started her romantic relationship with Wade before her. hired him as special prosecutor.

Friday's hearing will likely include final arguments on the issue from Team Williss as well as Trumps and his co-defendants, before McAfee makes his decision.

Briefs

On Wednesday, an Illinois state judge ruled that Trump should not run in the Illinois Republican primary because he violated the anti-insurgency clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but delayed the entry into force of its decision. The US Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether states can disqualify Trump from voting.

Awaiting Trump's criminal trial in New York, prosecutors filed a request for a quiet order to bar former President Donald Trump from attacking potential witnesses and others involved in the case. The request for a silence order from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office to Judge Juan Merchan seeks to bar Trump from attacking potential trial witnesses, jurors and his and Merchan's staff, all by excluding the prosecutor and the judge themselves from the order.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over Trump's civil trial on business fraud charges in New York, received an envelope containing white powder that arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response from firefighters and police . Donald Trump Jr, one of the defendants in the trial, also received an envelope earlier this week containing a death threat and white powder.

The bipartisan Wisconsin State Ethics Commission has recommended criminal charges against Trump's joint fundraising committee Save America for allegedly trying to circumvent campaign finance limits in a case where local allies of Trump attempted to defeat Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has criticized Trump, in a primary. The commission alleges that Voss Trump-backed primary challenger Adam Steen coordinated with state Republican Party chapters to evade Wisconsin's $1,000 limit on individual campaign donations by asking individuals to route earmarked donations through county parties, which face no limits on campaign spending.

Tight schedule

The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to issue an opinion on whether the Colorado courts were entitled to determine that Trump should not run as a candidate under Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution American. It appears there won't be a decision until Colorado holds its Republican presidential primaries next Tuesday. Court judges made clear during oral arguments in early February that they would likely decide to overturn the Colorado courts' ruling, which was put on hold until they ruled, leaving Trump on the ballot.

Friends and victims

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is trying to have his criminal charges moved from Georgia to federal court, hitting another wall Wednesday as judges on the 11th Circuit of Appeals denied his request to have the full court rehear his appeal of an earlier ruling. against him. The US Supreme Court is his last chance in his long-term attempt.

Pierre Navarro. Photography: The Guardian

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro filed an emergency motion to try to avoid having to begin his prison sentence almost immediately after being found guilty of contempt of Congress for flouting subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on January 6 and sentenced to four months in prison. Navarro is expected to begin serving his sentence soon.

Jeff Clark. Photography: The Guardian

Former Justice Department lawyer Jeff Clark, who faces disbarment in Washington for his role in Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has lost his bid to keep other Trump administration officials, including former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, a Justice Department deputy. Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former White House deputy counsel Patrick Philbin to testify during the proceedings. The bar's disciplinary committee concluded that executive privilege did not apply in this case.

Do you have questions about the Trump trials? Please send them to us at: [email protected]

