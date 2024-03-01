President Jokowi inspects IKN command center and TVRI mini studio

The Nusantara command center was built to optimize the development of the archipelago capital as well as integration and coordination.

Published on Friday March 1, 2024 at 1:25 p.m. IWST

President Joko Widodo directly inspected the Indonesian Capital Command Center (IKN), located in the IKN Construction Workers' Residence, East Kalimantan Province, Friday, March 1, 2024. The President also inspected the mini -TVRI studio which is located next to the IKN command center. .

The Nusantara command center was built to optimize the development of the archipelago capital as well as integration and coordination. The Nusantara Command Center is also one of the main infrastructures supporting Indonesia's smart city.

This phase 1 command center has the main function of monitoring services for the development of the Indonesian capital using video surveillance and surveillance technology based on video surveillance, drone visual surveillance, as well as the integration of digital services .

After inspecting the Nusantara Command Center, President Jokowi then visited the TVRI Mini Studio. TVRI Senior Director Iman Brotoseno said that according to regulations, TVRI was present in the national capital.

For your information, in Government Regulation Number 11 of 2005 Concerning the Implementation of Broadcasting for Public Broadcasting Institutions, it is stated that RRI and TVRI are domiciled in the capital of the Republic of Indonesia and their branches are located in the regions.

“This means that TVRI must be present in the archipelago, the new national capital,” said Iman Brotoseno.

Furthermore, Iman explained that TVRI's presence at IKN was TVRI's commitment to supporting the development of IKN, socializing IKN, and providing information both domestically and abroad through TVRI World.

“TVRI World is specifically aimed at an English-speaking audience from all over the world, abroad. It also indicates that there are investment opportunities and therefore invites investors to come to IKN as well,” he explained .