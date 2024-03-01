Lawyer Gohar Khan re-elected president of Imran Khan's party





Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has announced the election of lawyer Gohar Khan as its president for the second time after all other candidates withdrew from the organizational elections.

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was scheduled to hold fresh organizational polls on March 3 after the result of his previous intra-party elections was annulled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Barrister Gohar, 45, was elected party president unopposed on Thursday, becoming the only leader to have been elected to the post twice in the party, Geo News reported.

PTI's prime ministerial candidate Omar Ayub Khan was also elected unopposed as the party's central general secretary, the party announced on Thursday evening.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur and Haleem Adil Sheikh were elected unopposed as party presidents for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, respectively, as no candidate contested against them.

Several party leaders had submitted their nomination papers as panels for the intra-party polls, but majority of them withdrew just two days before the organizational elections, PTI Federal Election Commissioner Raoof said Hasan, at Dawn newspaper.

Hasan said he had no choice but to announce unopposed winners in the absence of opponents in most seats.

The former ruling party will hold an organizational poll in Quetta for the post of President of Balochistan.

The final result of the election will, however, be announced by the Federal Election Commissioner on March 3, 2024, after the electoral process, reads a party statement.

The party's top post had remained vacant after the ECP and the Supreme Court declared intra-party elections held in December last year illegal.

The PTI organized organizational elections in December on the guidelines of the ECP. However, its result, contested by some disgruntled PTI workers, was annulled after a bitter legal battle.

Subsequently, the party was stripped of its iconic cricket bat symbol by the highest electoral body, and Gohar, who became president after these elections, was no longer the party leader.

Earlier, lawyer Ali Zafar was announced as the next president of the party. However, he refused to accept the presidency and subsequently the former ruling party appointed Gohar to the top post.

PTI-backed independents won majority seats in the 266-member National Assembly in the February 8 general election.

However, the PML-N and the PPP agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government, which could effectively end Khan's chances of returning to power.

Khan's party has rejected attempts by the PML-N and PPP to form a coalition government, warning that stripping its public support of “mandate thieves” would lead to worse political instability.

(Published on March 1, 2024, 10:31 am IST)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/barrister-gohar-khan-reelected-as-chairman-of-imran-khans-party-2917378 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos