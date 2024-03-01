After 3 years, as PM Modi returns to Mamata's territory, what can we expect | News from the political pulse





One day after the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman accused of sexual harassment and land grabbing in Sandeshkali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on his first visit to West Bengal in three years. The visit will launch the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in the state, with the Prime Minister addressing two public meetings in two days after unveiling the projects, at Arambagh in Hooghly district on Friday and Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Saturday . The speeches to be delivered by the Prime Minister are expected to reiterate the target that the BJP central leadership has set for the state and take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC over the Sandeshkali incident. With many leaders of the ruling TMC involved in corruption cases such as the alleged cash-for-job scam, the alleged ration scam and the alleged cattle smuggling scam, the fight against corruption could be a part important part of the Prime Minister's message. The Prime Minister's developmental efforts which he visited several states in the last few weeks to inaugurate projects will also continue during the visit. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will on Saturday unveil and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh and projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar. The Prime Minister's last visit to the state was in April 2021, during which he chaired a meeting at Kalaikunda Air Base in Paschim Medinipur district. Modi and Banerjee met for about 15 minutes to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, which had ravaged the state and neighboring Odisha a few days earlier. The CM's decision to skip a longer review meeting called Modi sparked a row when the then chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was recalled to the Center and asked to join the job in Delhi on his retirement day . The TMC chief met Modi several times in Delhi, mainly to discuss the release of the state's share in the welfare schemes' finances. Banerjee claimed that the Center owed the state over Rs 1 lakh crore under various welfare schemes and accused the Union government of engaging in a political vendetta, holding several protests over the issue. The Center, however, reported irregularities in the implementation of several of its programs. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal with a vote share of 40.3%. This time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats. In December 2023, during a visit to map out campaign strategy, Shah announced that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented in the state ahead of the general elections and this would likely form an important part of the campaign election campaign by the BJP to consolidate its support within the electorally important Matua community. Meanwhile, responding to the Prime Minister's two-day visit, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: Before and during the 2021 state assembly elections, they had come to Bengal as daily passengers to campaign. Despite this, the TMC won over 200 seats in the state. Their visit will have no impact this time, nor will the people here with Mamata Banerjee.

