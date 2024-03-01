Could China miss its GDP growth target in 2024? DW 03/01/2024

China may face a tougher task in meeting its economic growth target this year, as the country's annual meetings begin Monday in Beijing.

The “two sessions” include the meeting of China's legislative body, the National People's Congress (NPC), and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is an advisory body.

Events led by Chinese President Xi Jinping usually result in major policy announcements, including the gross domestic growth (GDP) target for the year.

Heading into this year's two sessions, many analysts expected the world's second-largest economy to set the 5% target, as it did last year.

Exceeding the 2023 target with economic growth of 5.2% according to official data, China's central bank said in a report that “looking forward to 2024, there is hope for further improvement and a recovery of the country's economy.

But compared to last year, experts say this year it would be much more difficult for China to exceed, or even meet, its 5% economic target.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to define his economic goals and submit his first work report to the National People's Congress (NPC). Image: Noël Celis/AFP/Getty Images

Max J. Zenglein, chief economist at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, told DW that last year, China's economic growth started from a relatively weak baseline in 2022.

“This year [the base] is a little higher. So that’s going to make it harder to grow,” he said.

In late 2022, the Chinese government finally lifted its strict COVID-19 restrictions and opened its market to foreign countries when most of the world had already entered the post-pandemic era.

Wang Guo-Chen, a researcher at Taiwan's Chung-Hua Institute for Economic Research, also says that since consumption already picked up last year after reopening, “there may be a slight decline” in 2024.

Many also remain pessimistic about China's economic growth this year, as the country has seen a weaker economic recovery than expected.

International organizations predict that China's GDP growth rate in 2024 will likely be between 4.5% and 4.9%, while the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences estimates the figure will be slightly higher, at between 4.8%. % and 5%.

Reality points to darker economic outlook

Despite GDP growth above 5% last year, China faces a number of challenges in maintaining economic stability, from debt in the real estate sector to deflation risks caused by weak demand interior.

Xu Chenggang, a senior researcher at the Stanford Center on Chinese Economy and Institutions, told DW that official figures from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) generally do not reflect reality.

“The current situation is that the growth in 2022 was negative and that in 2023 less than 1%,” he said, referring to data from different sectors that he has observed in recent years.

Analyzing the statistics, Xu provided examples of key industries. Despite the strong revenue performance of sectors such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar panels, they collectively contribute only 8% to China's GDP.

In contrast, Xu added, the majority of sectors, including real estate, which constitutes about a third of GDP, have seen a decline.

Weak economic performance is also evident at the local level. According to Reuters, at least 15 out of 31 provincial economies have failed to meet their targets for 2023. When it comes to GDP growth targets for 2024, only 5 of China's 27 local governments are aiming for higher targets than in 2023.

Due to the lack of credibility in China's official economic statistics, many expect that a 5% growth target for 2024 will have “more symbolic meaning” than a boost to growth. economy.

“This would symbolically signal that China's economy is not that bad and that the Chinese government is capable of tackling economic challenges,” according to Liu Wan-Hsin, a senior researcher at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Xi aims to strike balance between conflicting aspects

Amid economic woes, all eyes are now on the key policies that Beijing will outline over the two sessions. But experts doubt there will be drastic measures, as these meetings are widely seen as “rubber stamp” events.

“The two sessions have never had any substantial importance,” researcher Xu told DW, adding that major decisions are instead determined by the CPC Central Committee.

But researcher Wang warned that without more government intervention in the real estate sector, the accumulation of debts as well as the daily losses faced by some industry giants could lead to a significant wave of defaults, or even bankruptcies, in 2024.

In addition, new foreign direct investment in China fell to a three-year low last year, amid increased competition between Washington and Beijing.

However, Chinese authorities are unlikely to introduce policies that demonstrate greater openness towards the global economy.

For Xi, experts note, the priority of safeguarding national security could still take precedence over reviving the economy. The major challenge for him is to find a balance between the two aspects.

Last year, China revised its anti-espionage law and conducted raids on foreign consulting firms, reducing investor confidence in the country's future economic prospects.

Wang told DW that Xi is apparently navigating between long-term social structure and short-term economic recovery.

Liu, the IfW Kiel economist, also said: “It would be essential for Xi and China to figure out how to safeguard national security while being open under certain conditions to private companies and foreign investors to a certain acceptable degree “.

DW correspondent Yu-Chun Chou contributed to this report.

Edited by: Keith Walker