If his book is to be believed, Mordaunt would be a disaster as a leader.

Bigger: Britain after the storm by Penny Mordaunt and Chris Lewis

Only three of the 57 prime ministers, from Sir Robert Walpole to Rishi Sunak, were professional authors: Benjamin Disraeli, Winston Churchill and Boris Johnson.

But many holders of this office possessed literary gifts of a high order. Lord Grenville, PM in 1806-07, in retirement published an entertaining volume of his translations from English, Greek and Italian into Latin, while Lord Derby, PM in 1852, 1858-9 and 1866- 68, published in 1864 a translation of the Iliad which went through six editions.

Gladstone could not be prevented from publishing articles on Homer and other subjects, Lord Salisbury was in his youth an excellent polemical journalist, and Sir Anthony Eden, in his old age, wrote a short and wonderful book: Another world 1897-1917.

The quality of a written work, including work of an autobiographical nature, provides an indication of its promise, or lack thereof. My beginnings in life: a traveling commissionpublished by Winston Churchill in 1930, at the start of his long period in the desert, is an extremely enjoyable book, in which we clearly see the courage and eloquence he would display in 1940.

But the first requirement of a Prime Minister is that he or she can speak well in the House of Commons (more rarely before the Lords), an attribute which requires the ability to think quickly, to gauge the mood of the House and to see how to conduct its debates. at least his own side with one.

We've never had a truly stupid Prime Minister, because the Commons can tell in seconds whether a speaker is stupid.

Even Lord Goderich, Prime Minister in 1827-28, although temperamentally unsuited to the role – in moments of crisis he burst into tears – proved himself competent enough as a minister before and after his 130 unhappy days in office. of number 10.

George IV should never have appointed Goderich. More recently, members of the Conservative Party should not have nominated Liz Truss either, as she too was unsuitable for the role, being unable to predict the reaction of the markets against her economic plan, nor to deal with it once 'she would happen.

Were there, one wonders, signs of this failure that should have been detected? Britannia Unchained: global lessons for growth and prosperity, the leaflet written by five ambitious Conservative MPs, Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab and Chris Skidmore, and published in 2012?

It was difficult to know what could be learned from this book about Truss herself, as it was not clear which pages were written by which author, or what exactly, other than “the unabashed support for business, the pursuit of profit and the individual will of the creator of wealth”, thought the quintet, we could learn from the countries on which they took such a fleeting glance, notably Canada, Brazil, China , Israel, Singapore and South Korea.

Optimistic optimism could not hide a certain vacuity, which in turn made the leaflet almost impossible to revise, because an article which simply said that it was shoddy and superficial work by five new MPs was hardly worth the hardly worth writing or publishing. Only their statement that “the British are among the worst idlers in the world” attracted much attention.

There is no analysis here comparable to the hard work and thinking carried out by Margaret Thatcher, Sir Geoffrey Howe, Nigel Lawson, the Center for Policy Studies and others during the period 1975-79, when she was Leader of the Opposition, which led to such a wonderful result. declarations of policy and intent as The right approach to economicspublished in 1977.

This is all a long way of explaining why Bigger: Britain after the stormis only now being reviewed on ConHome, although it was published as early as 2021, when the storm(s) discussed were the 2008 financial crisis, the Brexit referendum and the global pandemic.

Mordaunt could be the next leader of the Conservative Party. She has a way of imposing herself in the public eye, notably through her magnificent attitude when she carried the sword of state during the coronation.

Like Truss, she has the ability to attract attention. Truss has been profiled no less than three times on ConHome, in 2014, 2017 and 2020. Mordaunt happens to be the only other person to have been profiled three times here, in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

Bigger: Britain after the Storm, written with Chris Lewis, a successful public relations man and longtime Mordaunt ally, garnered widespread praise before its publication. It has a foreword by Bill Gates and carries endorsements from:

Sir Elton John, Kim Leadbeater, Tony Blair, Richard Curtis, Dominic Sandbrook, Ruth Davidson, Lord Dobbs, Sir Ben Ainslie, Sir Malcolm Rifkind, Iain Dale, Tobias Ellwood, Sir Anthony Seldon, Lord Robertson, Lord Hennessy, Sir Michael Barber, Edmund King, Professor Russell Foster, David Skelton, Professor Sir John Bell, Boris Johnson and Jacqueline de Rojas.

As is often the case when we come across mentions like this – “damn fun” (Dobbs), “a breath of fresh air” (Rifkind), “intelligent, thoughtful, passionate and funny” (Sandbrook) , “loving, invigorating and delivered with characteristic wit” (Johnson), “required reading” (Dale), “uplifting and very readable” (Blair), “really readable and funny” (Curtis), etc. – one can't help but wonder how many of the endorsers, most of them busy people, found either the time or inclination to read the 373 pages of text.

A sin Unbound Britannia, which at least has the merit of being only 116 pages long, booster optimism is used to conceal its emptiness. Nothing is examined carefully: each time a difficult point is reached, the authors move on to the next topic.

The “practical national missions” promised under the cover of the Bigger never materialize.

In the Prologue, the authors prepare us for the implausibilities that follow by assuring that the American ambassador in London, Robert “Woody” Johnson, delivered a speech on July 4, 2019 “just as powerful” as the Gettysburg Address.

“In democracies, the will of the people is the law of the land,” we are told on page eight. This is not entirely accurate, but is part of such a flood of doubtful assertions, mixed with correct observations, that the reader soon despairs of separating truth from falsehood.

The authors often adopt a tone of joking boastfulness, as on page 22 in a section entitled “Boozing”, which is part of a long and confusing examination of the British national character:

“In America there are 62,000 bars and 384,000 churches. That’s a ratio of more than six to one in favor of the churches. In Britain there are 47,000 pubs and 16,000 churches. That’s an almost three-to-one ratio in favor of ads. If that’s not a source of national pride, nothing is.”

These figures could have prepared us for some interesting reflections on the differences between America and Britain and the importance of religion, at least in the former country, but instead lead to little more than a weak joke.

Toward the end of the book, on page 360, as the authors fumble toward a conclusion, they unexpectedly quote a few words from St. Augustine:

“What does love look like?” He has the hands to help others. He has the feet to rush to the poor and needy. He has eyes to see misery and need. He has ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men. This is what love looks like.

But they immediately assure us that the quote “is not necessarily about the Christian ethos”: it is about “the primacy of the heart.”

The authors wish to avoid Christianity, Islam, Judaism or any other religion, but find it difficult to fill this gap, and are reduced to declaring, after a short appearance on Live Aid: “The whole of Britain has a big heart “.

In place of religion we find a sentimental exhortation:

“Being born in Great Britain still means winning the lottery of life. We should recognize that there are freedoms and privilegeswhich are granted to us and which are denied to so many people. We must have respect for ourselves, we must be proud of our people and our processes, but we must not be complacent.

What fine exhortations, but they offer no insight into what a Mordaunt-led government would actually do.

On page 107, the authors quote some wise remarks from Roger Scruton, then continue immediately afterwards, with their usual assurance: “The point he fails to understand here is…”

There is almost nothing in the book about Shakespeare, or any other great writer, but frequent references to television programs broadcast in the authors' youth, all of which they no longer view with approval. Of It's not half hot, momwritten by David Croft and Jimmy Perry, they observe:

“It presented a full bingo card on what is now called casual racism, homophobia, white privilege, colonialism, transphobia, bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment.”

There are more here on Dad's Army (also by Croft and Perry) than on the real army. Mordaunt must have something to tell us about the Royal Navy: she was raised and represents Portsmouth, served for nine years as a Royal Navy reservist, is proud to be named after a famous Second War warship world, the HMS. Penelopeand in the final months of Theresa May's administration he served as Defense Secretary.

But the lessons that his naval service may have taught him are not passed on. The authors instead give in to their penchant for lists. At the top of page 17, they state:

“The present is infinitely, unrecognizable, incomprehensibly better than the reality of the past. There is no rationed, crappy, greasy food. No pint of mud, Ted. No Vesta Chow Mein. No Mateus Ros. No Princess Austin. No cent tokens. No early closing on Wednesdays. No work demarcation. No Spanish customs. No diabolical liberties. No pea soups. No bomb sites. No clearance sale. No man in rags. No slums. No tuberculosis. No emphysema. No ringworm. No polio…”

And so on for a page and a half. The authors are correct in their dismal view of the nation's recent past, but it does not seem particularly conservative.

There is a sense of self-satisfaction in the catalog, the authors are proud to be able to look back and find so many horrible things, although it is not clear what they have against the fire sales, the rag man deserves surely to be acclaimed as a recycling pioneer, and Vesta Chow Mein tasted delicious if taken into the woods, or what passed for the woods, and warmed up over a campfire.

On page 198, the authors write:

“Some of the best ideas are born in strange ways. They come from conversations or when you are doing something else or when you have time to think. They most often happen when you don't try. Or when you can stop. It's almost impossible for politicians to do this. This could explain a lot of things.

Mordaunt and Lewis failed to give themselves time to stop and think. Instead, they devoted their considerable energies to making her a formidable candidate in the next leadership race. If this book is to be believed, it would be a disaster.