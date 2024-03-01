Hearing in Trump's classified documents case begins in Florida





What is an evidentiary hearing?

Trump's lawyers are asking that the trial be postponed until after the evidentiary hearing is completed in August.

An evidentiary hearing is when the court hears the evidence prosecutors have on a specific topic and determines what evidence can be presented at trial.

It's not yet clear what evidence Trump's team was asking to be considered at Friday's hearing, but in a court filing Thursday they indicated they wanted extensive evidentiary hearings on their motions to suppress information from the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and force the government to provide any evidence related to their allegations of selective, vindictive prosecution and prosecutorial misconduct. They also asked for another on their claim that Trump's actions were protected by the Presidential Records Act.

Trump's lawyers told the judge they believed the hearing would take more than a day. Smith's team told the judge they don't think an evidentiary hearing is necessary.

Trump lawyers say summer trial date 'unfair' and 'impossible'

In response to the prosecution's proposed start date of July 8, defense attorneys argued that holding the trial before the election was “unfair” and that the July date was “an impossibility for the accused” due to the criminal case which begins in New York on March 25. They proposed evidentiary hearings beginning in August.

Federal prosecutors, Trump lawyers propose new trial dates in classified documents case

Lawyers for special counsel Jack Smith and Trump on Thursday proposed new trial dates for the former president's criminal trial on charges of mishandling classified documents and national security secrets.

Federal prosecutors have proposed a July 8 start date, while Trump's lawyers have suggested he be tried on August 12. Trump's proposed date was a surprise because he and his lawyers have argued the trial should take place after the November presidential election.

Cannon had asked both sides to come up with a timetable before a hearing on the issue in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Friday. The case was originally scheduled to go to trial in May, but the original opening date is expected to be pushed back due to a number of outstanding legal issues that have not yet been decided by the court.

Trump arrives at the courthouse

Trump arrived at the courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Nikki Haley calls for all Trump court cases to be handled before November

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said all of former President Donald Trump's legal cases should be handled before the presidential election.

I think all the cases should be processed before November, Haley said yesterday in an interview with NBC News. Meet Press moderator Kristen Welker in Falls Church, Virginia, where voters will vote in the primary Tuesday.

We need to know what's going to happen before that, before the presidency comes, because after that, if he becomes president, I don't think all of this will be heard, she continued.

Haley spoke a day after the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether Trump could claim presidential immunity in response to criminal charges. It could take months before the high court makes a decision, pushing back the potential timeline for his election interference trial.

I just think that a president must also live according to the laws. You don't have total immunity, she said, of the Supreme Court's decision to take up the case. She added that presidents should not have carte blanche to do whatever they want.

Judge to hold critical hearing that could postpone trial in Trump's classified documents case

The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case against Trump will hold a key hearing in Florida today as she considers pushing back the May 20 trial date.

The hearing is scheduled to begin in Fort Pierce at 10 a.m. ET and is expected to last most of the day. The judge, Aileen Cannon, left several questions unanswered about how to proceed with the documents case. Trump is expected to attend the hearing.

In documents filed last night that had been requested by Cannon, Special Counsel Jack Smith's office suggested pushing back the trial to July 8, while Trump's lawyers proposed an August 12 start date. Trump's lawyers have also made clear that they believe the trial should be postponed until after the November election.

As a leading contender in the 2024 election, President Trump firmly asserts that a fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with the Constitution, which gives President Trump the right to be present and participate to these procedures under the Sixth Amendment and a fair First Amendment that he shares with the American people to engage in campaign speech, they wrote.

The two sides also submitted a lengthy joint proposal for a questionnaire for potential jurors, but there were some areas among the 99 questions on which they disagreed, including the length of the trial. Smith's office estimated between four and six weeks, while Trump's team estimated it between eight and 10 weeks. Smith's team also wants to ask potential jurors whether they believe the 2020 election was stolen; The Trump camp wants to know if he voted that year.

