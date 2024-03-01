Donald Trump's commercial real estate sales face a brutal market





The timing couldn't be worse for Donald Trump, as he faces having to sell his property to cover a massive verdict against him.

The former president said in a court filing Wednesday that he may soon need to raise capital under urgent circumstances to advance an appeal of New York state's $454 million civil fraud verdict against him. A brutal market for many commercial property owners means they risk significant losses in their property empire if they sell off their assets.

The billionaire has few options. He must pay the judgment in full before March 25 or post a deposit of at least 110% of the amount in order to suspend the fine while he appeals. To obtain an appeal bond, Trump will have to hand over money, sell properties or use them as collateral, tying up most, if not all, of his cash for months or longer.

Unless Trump can convince the appeals court to stay the verdict for the duration of his appeal, he could find himself in dire financial straits.

If he were forced to sell, there would be no way to recoup the assets sold after a successful appeal and no way to recoup the resulting financial losses, Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in the filing . Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James has made clear she is prepared to seize Trump's assets if he does not pay the verdict or post an appeal bond on time.

Brutal market

Worse yet, the market is brutal for many commercial real estate owners. Property values ​​have plunged as borrowing costs have risen, and the trend toward remote work that began during the pandemic continues to reduce demand for office space. Prices fell 22% in the year through January, according to real estate analytics firm Green Street.

Habba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many sellers were forced to accept significantly lower prices. The Aon Center, a Los Angeles office tower, recently sold for $147.8 million, approximately 45% less than its previous purchase price in 2014. A Los Angeles office building located near Century City and Beverly Hills sold for about 52 percent less than five years ago.

The Trump Organization owns or invests in several office towers from New York to San Francisco. One of his prime Manhattan properties, 40 Wall St., was purchased by Trump in 1995 in what his company considers one of the largest real estate deals of all time. In 2015, it was valued at $540 million, according to Commercial Mortgages. -data on backed securities. That amount has since fallen to $270 million, according to estimates from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This is the first time Trump has filed a complaint with the appeals court. York's law. Trump also owes $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a defamation lawsuit against him last month, making the presidential candidate's situation even worse.

During his testimony last year, Trump claimed to have more than $400 million in cash. Although this is a considerable sum, it would not be enough to cover the bonds he would have to post with the court while appealing the resulting verdicts.

Trump SPAC Stock

Meanwhile, Trump's finances could get a boost from his Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs the Truth Social platform on which he posts daily. In 2021, it agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company called Digital World Acquisition to become a publicly traded company.

A frenzied rally in a stock linked to Trump Media & Technology Group has generated a nearly $4 billion windfall for Trump. But that won't help him for now. The profit is only on paper and you will have to wait months to monetize it. If the stock remains high, he could use it to replenish his coffers later.

On Wednesday, the co-founders of the Trump media company accused the former president of trying to cheapen their shares. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware, could further delay the merger deal, depriving it of billions of dollars as a new source of cash to pay its verdicts.

Trump has offered to post a smaller bond of $100 million while he appeals the New York fraud verdict, arguing that the judgment against him was more than secure enough without posting a full bond to appeal. Trump said his vast holdings in New York real estate were enough to ensure he would pay the fine if his appeal failed. After all, he argued, trophy properties like 40 Wall Street cannot be removed from jurisdiction in secret.

In the appeals court filing, Trump's lawyer said other properties could be used as collateral, including Trump Tower and Trump Park Avenue in Manhattan, his Seven Springs estate outside of New York and the Trump National Golf Club.

Insufficient assets

James balked at Trump's offer for a smaller bond, arguing in a letter to the appeals court that he risked leaving the state empty-handed if Trump's appeal failed.

Trump and the other defendants in the case, including his two adult sons, all but admit that Mr. Trump does not have sufficient cash to satisfy the judgment, James said in the letter. A successful plaintiff is entitled to have her award secured, and defendants have never demonstrated that Mr. Trump's cash could satisfy the full amount of the judgment.

James has made it clear that she is prepared to seize Trump's assets if he does not pay the verdict or post an appeal bond on time, explicitly mentioning 40 Wall Street as a potential target in a recent interview with ABC News. Habba, Trump's lawyer, criticized the remarks in her letter to the court, accusing James of brazenly threatening to seize Trump's assets if she wasn't paid quickly enough.

Despite Trump's warnings about his financial situation, a Manhattan appeals court judge on Wednesday denied his emergency request to temporarily stay enforcement of the verdict in the fraud case, at least for now.

But the former president will have another chance to argue for a delay that would last throughout his legal challenge to the civil fraud judgment. James will file a response to this request by March 11, and any response from Trump will be due March 18. A full appeals court could rule at any time after that date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/02/29/donald-trump-property-sales-commercial-real-estate-verdict-fraud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

