President Joko Widodo attends the opening of the 20th IMM Congress







President Joko Widodo (right) shakes hands with Muhammadiyah Central Leadership (PP) Chairman Haedar Nashir (second from right), in the presence of PMK Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy (third from right), Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan (fifth from left), from the Minister of Youth and Sports. Dito Ariotedjo (third from left), Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (second from left), National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (fourth from right), South Sumatra Acting Governor Agus Fatoni ( fourth from left), Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Raja Juli Antoni (left) and President of the Central Directing Council (DPP) of Muhammadiyah Students Association Abdul Musawir Yahya (fifth from right) after the opening of the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM) at the dining hall of Jakabaring Sport City (JSC), Palembang, South of Sumatra, Friday (1/3/2024). The 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM), held from March 1 to 3, 2024, raised the theme of unity towards a sovereign Indonesia. (PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO/Nova Wahyudi)

President Joko Widodo delivered a speech while attending the opening of the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM) at the dining hall of Jakabaring Sport City (JSC), Palembang, South Sumatra, Friday (1/3/2024). The 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM), held from March 1 to 3, 2024, raised the theme of unity towards a sovereign Indonesia. (PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO/Nova Wahyudi) online

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, PALEMBANG — President Joko Widodo with President of Muhammadiyah Central Leadership (PP) Haedar Nashir, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, National Police Chief Pol General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Acting Governor of South Sumatra Agus Fatoni, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR) /BPN) Raja Juli Antoni and Chairman of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Muhammadiyah Student Association Abdul Musawir Yahya attended the opening of the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Student Association (IMM) at the dining hall from Jakabaring Sport City (JSC), Palembang, South Sumatra, Friday (1/3/2024). The 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM), held from March 1 to 3, 2024, raised the theme of unity towards a sovereign Indonesia.



