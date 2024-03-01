Imran Khan seeks to disqualify Pak CJI from hearing cases involving him and his party





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan plans to seek disqualification of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa from any hearing on matters related to him or his party, after expressing his distrust of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir. Farooq, The Express Tribune reported. Imran's spokesperson Shoaib Shaheen held a meeting with the PTI founder at Adiala jail, where it was decided that CJP Isa should not hear cases related to the former prime minister and to his party, in light of a broader order barring Justice Isa from hearing cases related to the former prime minister and his party. hear cases involving the former.

Shaheen further said that the PTI would move for recusal if any issue related to the party or its founder was raised before a bench headed by CJP Isa. He added that they were preparing a petition against allegations of fraud in the February 8 general elections and it would be filed in the apex court soon, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have already expressed their distrust in the IHC chief justice. Subsequently, the IHC issued notices to the senior bar associations regarding their objections. However, the matter is still pending in the apex court, the report said.

The previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government had also expressed distrust of the judiciary, headed by former CJP Umar Ata Bandial and including Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, in the holding of court case. Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) general elections. ) assembled. The then PDM government had requested the constitution of a full court, but this request was rejected.

Earlier, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had raised bias objections against the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, The Express Tribune reported. Similar allegations of bias were leveled by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) against the then Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. However, both parties failed to disqualify them from hearing the cases concerning them.

It is important to note that there was no court order preventing them from hearing cases related to any particular party. In the case of CJP Isa, a larger bench headed by CJP Gulzar Ahmed held on February 11, 2021 that Justice Isa should not hear cases involving Imran Khan.

Lawyers, however, wonder why the PTI is agitating when Justice Isa hears PTI cases only after taking over as CJP, the report noted. The PTI lawyers showed that they had complete confidence in him. Second, the apex court has already ruled that only the judge himself can rule on the bias allegations leveled against him, according to The Express Tribune.

Even the Balochistan Bar Council, through Hamid Khan's lawyer, had filed a review petition against the court's February 11, 2011 order barring Justice Isa from hearing the cases relating to Imran. However, the request for review is still pending. The situation changed after the January 13 order, in which the CJP Isa-led bench ruled that the PTI intra-party elections were illegal.

Subsequently, the PTI was deprived of its electoral symbol. The PTI legal team said it was disappointed with the SC's decision as it withdrew the contempt petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the executive authorities for failing to implement the court order to ensure a level playing field for the party during elections.

Several lawyers reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the role of the judiciary in the recent elections, in which accusations of fraud were made; the implications of the January 13 order, in which PTI struggled to get reserved seats, allowing trial of civilians in military courts by staying SC judgment, and arrest of PTI women activists. However, the PTI must understand that the judiciary is the only institution that can redress its grievances, The Express Tribune reported.

When relations between the PTI and the security establishment were cordial, higher courts granted it relief, the report noted, adding that now, however, as relations have deteriorated, the party is finding it difficult to obtain relief. legal decisions in his favor. (ANI)

