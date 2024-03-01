US officials demand investigation into Pakistan election fraud allegations





Widespread manipulation before and after election day is believed to be an attempt to keep jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's party out of power.

Thirty-one members of the US Congress signed a letter calling on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to delay recognition of the newly elected Pakistani government until allegations of election fraud are investigated. investigation.

The letter, sponsored by Reps. Greg Casar (D-Texas) and Susan Wild (D-Pennsylvania) urged the Biden administration to wait until a thorough, transparent and credible investigation has been conducted before recognizing a new Pakistani government.

Casar told US news site The Intercept that Pakistan's government should be formed based on the will of the people. In the interest of democracy and all Pakistanis, we call on the Biden administration to refuse to recognize a new government until an investigation determines that the election was not rigged, he said. declared.

The letter explains the background to Pakistan's recent elections, including the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan since January 2024 on corruption charges. Members of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, considered the country's most popular party, were forced to run as independents and were harassed and arrested by authorities before the elections.

The members of Congress described corruption before and after the election itself, noting in the letter that Pakistani authorities suspended cellular and internet service on election day in order to suppress voting.

Pakistan is a long-time ally of the United States, and we recognize the importance of our relationship to regional stability and counterterrorism efforts. It is in the United States' interest to ensure that democracy thrives in Pakistan and that election results reflect the interests of the Pakistani people, not those of the Pakistani elite and military. We look forward to working with you to show Pakistanis that the United States supports them in their fight for democracy and human rights, they wrote.

Islamabad has not officially commented on the letter.

Pakistan's National Assembly swore in newly elected lawmakers on Thursday as PTI members continued their protests against allegations of electoral fraud.

According to media reports, PTI lawmakers cried vote thief! as former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif entered the lower house of Parliament.

PTI Acting President Gohar Ali Khan, who sits in the National Assembly, told The Media Line that the party intends to continue protesting inside and outside the assembly, including during a nationwide peaceful protest on Saturday.

Our mandate was stolen, he said.

The PTI claims that authorities rigged the election results to prevent it from obtaining a majority.

The assembly will officially elect the next prime minister on March 3. Despite the resilient performance of Imran Khan-backed independent candidates, an alliance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Party (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will likely take over the prime minister's post.

Under the power-sharing formula, former Prime Minister Sharif of the PML-N would hold the post of Prime Minister, and in the upcoming elections, the PML-N would support PPP Asif Ali Zardari.

The potential government would be a mixed coalition, similar to the Pakistan Democratic Movement that came to power in April 2022 after ousting Khan.

This coalition government sharply increased gas and electricity prices, sparking nationwide protests.

Fitch Ratings, a US-based credit rating agency, recently expressed concerns that political unrest could prevent Pakistan from reaching a new aid deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which could have adverse economic effects. Pakistan's current aid deal with the IMF is set to expire in March 2024.

A new agreement is essential for the country's credit profile, and we assume it will be concluded within a few months, but a prolonged negotiation or failure to conclude it would increase stress on external liquidity and increase the likelihood of default, we read in the Fitch report.

Addressing a press conference with senior PTI leaders on Wednesday, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to the IMF regarding the current situation.

The letter has nothing to do with the current IMF program for Pakistan, but is linked to a new deal with the government formed through rigged elections, Gohar Ali Khan said.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said in the press conference that Khan had accepted the IMF program in June 2023 on the condition that free and fair elections would be held in Pakistan.

Just to remind the IMF of its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, Khan wrote this letter, he said.

Azeem Khalid, assistant professor of international relations at COMSATS University Islamabad, told The Media Line that the growing attention from the international community highlights the need for an impartial investigation into the allegations.

Although the United States wields considerable influence on the world stage, its ability to force powerful Pakistani power to restore what is seen as a stolen public mandate is limited, he said, noting that Pakistan has historically maintained a complex relationship with the United States.

Diplomatic efforts can focus on encouraging transparency, accountability and respect for democratic principles, but any direct intervention in Pakistan's internal affairs would likely be met with resistance, Khalid said.

Rachel Avraham, a Middle East analyst based in Israel, told The Media Line that the United States should condemn allegations of election fraud as a way to promote international democracy and respect the will of the Pakistani people.

Imran Khan's popularity is the highest it has ever been in Pakistan, as well as in the world, she noted.

Looking at the Pakistani political landscape, he is the most enlightened politician, she said. He has the democratic support of his people and so the United States should support him by not recognizing a government that won through electoral fraud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themedialine.org/top-stories/us-representatives-demand-investigation-of-alleged-pakistani-election-fraud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos