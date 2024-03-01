While waiting for the Supreme Court, states go it alone in Trump voting cases





When the U.S. Supreme Court agreed in January to hear an appeal of a Colorado ruling disqualifying former President Donald J. Trump from that state's primary ballot, many thought the court would soon resolve the issue for him. whole country.

That sentiment only grew after oral arguments in early February, when judges across the ideological spectrum were skeptical of the reasoning used to disqualify Mr. Trump.

But three weeks have passed, Mr. Trump has consolidated his lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, and as Super Tuesday approaches, there remains no nationally binding answers to the questions that strike at the heart of the American democracy: do the major political parties have the likely candidate participating in the insurrection? If he did, does that prevent him from running for president?

Supreme Court uncertainty has left states to go it alone, with divergent results that have caused confusion among some voters. In Illinois on Wednesday, a Democratic state judge disqualified Mr. Trump from the state's primary ballot, a decision she stayed until Friday to give Mr. Trump time to appeal. Republicans were calling the clerks' office in McLean County in central Illinois on Thursday morning, unsure of what all this might mean for them. After all, early voting for the March primaries had already begun.

They weren't really angry, but upset about what was happening and they didn't know what it meant, said Kathy Michael, the county clerk, who is a Republican. We had already voted in advance. We voted by mail. And they asked: The question now is: will my vote count?

Without federal guidance, the nation's patchwork of rules and deadlines has left local judges and election officials weighing complex constitutional questions. This week, the Indiana Elections Commission voted 3-1 to reject a challenge to Mr. Trump's eligibility, even though a Democratic member said she believed Mr. Trump participated in the insurrection and should be removed from the ballot.

No uniform decision has been made by our courts, Indiana Commissioner Karen Celestino-Horseman said during a meeting Tuesday. She added: That's what's really up to the United States Supreme Court. And as we sit here today, we don't have that direction.

The election challenges, which have been filed in more than 30 states and have been successful in three, focus on whether Mr. Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat disqualify him from the presidency again. These cases are based on a largely untested clause of the 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, which prohibits government officials engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office.

The challenges vary widely in legal strategy and sophistication, and many have been dismissed or dismissed. In some places, including Maine and New York, judges have suspended proceedings until the U.S. Supreme Court rules. In other states, including Wisconsin and Wyoming, cases are moving slowly through the courts. But with several primary elections fast approaching, some states have taken the lead in examining the merits of the challenges.

Last month, the bipartisan Illinois State Board of Elections unanimously decided that it did not have the authority to disqualify Mr. Trump on 14th Amendment grounds. But an Illinois judge, Tracie R. Porter, of the State Circuit Court in Cook County, which includes Chicago, ruled this week that the board had erred and said she would remove Donald J .Trump off the ballot for the March 19 general primary election. , 2024, or have any vote cast in its favor deleted.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said the Illinois ruling was unconstitutional and the work of an activist Democratic judge. Mr. Trump appealed the case to the Illinois Court of Appeals and asked to remain on the ballot last Friday while that appeal was considered.

If no higher court rules on Mr. Trump's appeal before Friday, the legal landscape will become even more uncertain. Matt Dietrich, a spokesman for the Illinois board, said in an email Thursday that because the judge suspended his order, nothing had changed regarding Donald Trump's voting status for office. moment. He declined to comment further.

Illinois leaders informed local officials they would have two options if the disqualification order took effect, according to an email provided by a county clerk. Local officials could reprint ballots without Mr. Trump's name. Or they could continue to provide ballots with his name on them, but those votes would be deleted and not reported with the election results.

In Vermilion County, Illinois, where Mr. Trump won nearly two-thirds of the vote in 2020, Keith Smith, 50, said he would not vote if Mr. Trump was excluded from the ballot.

I just don't think it's fair, said Mr. Smith, a pilot who usually picks a Republican primary runoff. He's really the one being discriminated against.

Not everyone saw it that way. Jim Williams, who was among the few people to vote Thursday at an early voting site in Vermilion County, said he agreed with the disqualification and believed Mr. Trump had participated in an insurrection. Mr. Williams, 88, a retired Methodist minister, said he disapproved of Mr. Trump and had chosen a Democratic primary for the first time.

Mr. Trump is expected to appear in primary elections in Colorado and Maine on Tuesday, although he has been ruled ineligible by the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine's secretary of state, who is a Democrat. He appealed those findings, and both decisions are on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the Colorado case.

Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who is Michigan's secretary of state, said the country needs a definitive ruling from the Supreme Court and that she was surprised it took this long for it to issue a ruling. decision.

Time is running out and people are voting, Ms. Benson said. So now is the time for the Supreme Court to deliver its opinion and provide this clarity.

Farrah Anderson contributed reporting from Danville, Illinois.

