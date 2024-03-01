Connect with us

Didi meets Narendra Modi, raises state issues

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan and raised the demand for release of pending central dues under various welfare schemes of the state, in apart from other questions.

The meeting took place hours after Mr Modi tore into the Trinamul Congress government and slammed the CM for violence against women, corruption and scams at a BJP rally at Hooghly's Arambagh and arrived at Raj Bhavan where he would spend the night.

The CM later said, “The elections have not been declared yet. There is a protocol that we meet the President and Prime Minister whenever they come here. As I could not go to the RCTC, I I had time to meet him here and talk about the state. It was my courtesy and protocol meeting. It was not a political meeting at all. We talked for a while. The discussions took place produce more among us than discussions about politics.

Asked about the demand for clearance of central dues, she said, “I have also raised this issue. We will speak in policy meetings about whatever we have to say. Nothing has been finalized so far. Some people are spreading rumors. The party will declare when it is decided.”

The Congress and the CPI(M) have alleged a clash between the TMC and the BJP on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. Before the CM met the Prime Minister, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, however, claimed that Mr. Modi had spoken out against corruption and promised to spare no one. Now Mrs. Banerjee will fall at his feet. But I can say here that there will be no gain.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh called himself unsuitable for the party and wanted on X-handle to quit as state general secretary and spokesperson of the party.

