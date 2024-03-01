Nawaz Sharifs Party leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq elected Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan





Vehicles pass the National Assembly building as the opening session of Parliament begins, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, February 29, 2024. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a senior leader of the party led by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was elected president of the new National Assembly on March 1. | Photo credit: AP

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a senior leader of the party led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was elected president of the new National Assembly on March 1.

PML-N's Mr. Sadiq secured 199 votes out of the total 291 votes cast, Dawn.com reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate defeated his rival Amir Dogar, who secured only 91 votes amid agitation caused by Sunni members of the Ittehad Council (SIC). Mr Dogar was supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After the counting of votes was completed, incumbent President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf declared that a total of 291 votes had been cast, of which one was invalid and the rest declared valid, according to the report.

Mr. Khan and the PTI have denounced massive fraud in the February 8 elections and accused the PML-N and its alliance partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), of stealing his party's mandate .

Given the party's position in the Assembly, it was certain that the PML-N-backed candidate would win since the Nawaz Sharif-led party had joined hands with the PPP and four other small parties to maintain M's PTI. .Khan out of power.

Independent candidates, mostly supported by Mr. Khan's PTI, won 93 seats in the National Assembly. The PML-N won 75 seats, the PPP came third with 54 seats while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

Furthermore, according to the schedule announced Thursday by the Secretariat of the National Assembly, the election of the head of government, that is to say the Prime Minister, would take place on Sunday. The PMN-L and PPP alliance has nominated former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate.

The election of the new president will take place on March 9. PPP leader and former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to be re-elected to the post after a gap of almost 11 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/nawaz-sharifs-party-leader-sardar-ayaz-sadiq-elected-as-speaker-of-pakistans-national-assembly/article67903419.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos