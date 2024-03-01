UK's Sunak defends 'worth it' costs of plan for Rwandan migrants

Text size





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday defended his stalled plan to send migrants to Rwanda as a “profitable investment”, after a public spending watchdog revealed staggering projected costs.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the controversial plan would cost British taxpayers more than half a billion pounds to send the first 300 asylum seekers to the East African country.

Sunak insisted the policy – ​​first unveiled in 2022 under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson – is needed to deter tens of thousands of migrants arriving on British shores each year on small boats from from continental Europe.

But since then the country has been mired in controversies and lawsuits, mainly over whether Rwanda is a safe destination, and no migrants have yet been sent there.

Although the UK Supreme Court ruled the project illegal in November, Sunak continued by signing a new treaty with Rwanda and pushing emergency legislation through Parliament declaring the country safe.

“In order to fully address this problem, we need a deterrent,” he told reporters on Friday during a visit to Scotland.

“We need to be able to say that if you come here illegally you won't be able to stay, we can send you back to a safe country.

“This is why the Rwandan project is so important: it is a profitable investment and I am determined to see it through.”

Neither Sunak nor his Interior Ministry have specified the overall cost of this project.

But the NAO established that London would pay Rwanda $370 million ($468 million) for its “partnership” deal, an additional $20,000 per person and $120 million once the first 300 people have been relocated.

Additionally, it will spend $150,874 per person on processing and operating costs over five years.

This will bring the total bill for the first 300 migrants deported there to more than 540 million, or almost 2 million per person.

The main opposition Labor Party, which has always opposed the project, called the figures a “national scandal”.

But in his remarks, Sunak described the current situation as “unsustainable and unfair”, pointing out that taxpayers are paying “millions of pounds a day to house illegal migrants in hotels”.

While Rwanda – a small nation of 13 million people – claims to be one of the most stable countries in Africa, rights groups accuse President Paul Kagame of governing in a climate of fear, stifling dissent and freedom of expression.

The country has drawn praise for its modern infrastructure, but has generated some unease over its human rights record.

