President Joko Widodo confirmed his participation in the ASEAN-Australia summit next week





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has confirmed his participation in the ASEAN-Australia Summit in Melbourne from March 4-6, 2024. His presence was confirmed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

“God willing, Mr President will be present at the ASEAN-Australia summit and this is to commemorate 50 years of relations or partnership between ASEAN and Australia,” Foreign Minister Retno told the Press Council Building, Jakarta, Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Retno said there were two sessions at the meeting, namely a retreat session and a regular session.

“The retreat is to discuss geopolitical issues, the regular session is about Australia's priority cooperation with ASEAN,” the Foreign Minister said.

Retno also said that from the perspective of Indonesian interests, issues related to energy transition would be important.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister for Southeast and South Asia Michelle Chan welcomed the heads of delegations who were discussing topics to be discussed at the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

“The ASEAN-Australia Forum is the most important element of our dialogue. “It becomes a platform for both parties to reflect on the relationship that has existed so far,” Chan said at Melbourne City Hall.

“Having elevated our relations to a comprehensive strategic level in 2021, we continue to increase cooperation in various fields,” Chan added.

Chan added that Kangaroo Country had disbursed A$304 million to ASEAN to fund various projects that could overcome complex challenges in the future.

“We are ready to work with you to improve existing relations,” Chan added.

ASEAN is now one of the regions of greatest concern to Australia.

Also read: Celebrating 50 years of relations, ASEAN-Australia encourages climate and maritime cooperation

Check out other news and articles at Google News (FYR)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/internasional/asean/Zkea3YPk-presiden-joko-widodo-dipastikan-hadir-di-ktt-asean-australia-pekan-depan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos