TMC rule countdown in WB will begin after LS polls





Kolkata: Embarking on a two-day visit to West Bengal after a gap of nearly three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came out in favor of BJP winning all 42 seats in the state in the upcoming elections of Lok Sabha and asserted that the results of the polls would be decisive. the countdown to the Trinamul Congress must end here. Mr. Modi, who inaugurated various central social projects worth Rs 7,200 crore at Arambagh in Hooghly, also used Sandeshkhali violence and multiple government job scams in his scathing attack on the TMC and its partners in India for their silence on their ally for the votes to the BJP. . Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government of encouraging corruption in the state, the Prime Minister further vowed to fulfill his promise of eliminating loot. He told a party rally that Bharat will prosper when Bengal prospers. For this, the lotus must bloom in all the seats of the state during the next elections. Won't this happen?! Catering to the minority electorate, Mr. Modi said, TMC has the vanity of having a secure vote bank. But this time their vanity will be shattered. Muslim sisters and daughters will also come forward to uproot Goondaraj from the TMC. The Lok Sabha poll results will start the countdown to the defeat and exit of the TMC government in Bengal. About Sandeshkhali, he said, “The entire country is witnessing the situation in Bengal and is pained and furious at what TMC, the drummers of Maa-Mati-Manush, has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali . The soul of Raja Rammohan Roy, wherever it is now, must have been very sad and crying because of the act of those people there. What the TMC leader did with the women there crossed all limits of audacity. Mr. Modi asserted: When women raised their voices and sought help from the CM, Didi and his government, in return, threw their weight behind the TMC leader to protect him. Faced with pressure from the BJP, the Bengal police bowed down to you and had to arrest the accused yesterday. He added: The accused TMC leader remained at large for almost two months under the TMC regime. There had to be someone protecting him! Will you forgive such TMC? Don't you want revenge for what happened to the mothers and sisters? A strong response must be given by voting. People ask Didi if the vote of certain people has become more important to her than that of female victims? Shame on you! Slamming the INDI forum, the Prime Minister observed, I am surprised to see other INDI Alliance leaders keeping their eyes, ears and mouths closed on Sandeshkhali. But did the Left and the Congress dare to demand a response from the TMC government? The Congress president even called the Sandeshkhali incident a routine affair in Bengal. Isn’t this an insult to the rich cultural heritage of Bengal? This is the reality of the Cong and INDI alliance which supports the corrupt and the dynasts. This is their biggest job. Against Mr. Modi, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose posted on X, Dear Mr. @PMOIndia, you are talking about #Sandeshkhali. The Bengal State Government arrests and takes action against all those responsible for any incident. *What do you think, sir? Name one action you took to protect the dignity of Olympic winners who were humiliatingly dragged through the streets?

