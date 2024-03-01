Donald Trump in Florida court to be heard in classified documents case





Donald Trump is in court in Florida as a judge prepares to determine whether he should delay his trial for alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Originally scheduled to begin in May, the trial has been delayed by a legal battle over what evidence Mr. Trump's legal team will be able to review.

Prosecutors are pushing for a start of voting on July 8, while Mr. Trump instead wants a date after the elections, in August.

Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 40 counts in the federal case.

He is accused of storing sensitive national security files at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after leaving office in January 2021, then obstructing repeated government efforts to recover them.

His personal assistant Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira are indicted alongside him on related charges.

Mr. Trump, who is unofficially expected to clinch the Republican presidential nomination later this month, has described the four criminal cases he faces this year as a politically motivated “witch hunt” launched by Democrats to harm to his chances of re-election.

He has fought, with some success, to delay each trial against him – although his first trial, on allegations related to money he paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is expected to be s open later this month.

Reuters People gathered outside the Fort Pierce, Florida, courthouse as Mr. Trump's motorcade arrived.

His lawyers in the Florida case said in a court filing on Thursday: “As the leading candidate in the 2024 election, President Trump asserts forcefully that a fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with to the Constitution.

A trial held before the election would interfere with Mr. Trump's “Sixth Amendment right to be present and participate in these proceedings” as well as the “First Amendment right he shares with the American people to engage in campaign speech,” they say. claims.

Getty Images Prosecutors say Mr. Trump illegally kept classified files at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate.

Some legal experts have accused Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of slowing down the pretrial process, including postponing key deadlines.

In November, she hinted at a delay in the original timeline, citing a complaint from the Trump team about the time she would need to review what she called the “unusually high volume of unclassified and classified findings.” in the case.

This material includes 1.3 million pages of unclassified documents, 5,500 pages of classified documents and 60 terabytes of closed-circuit television footage, she said.

But Judge Cannon sided with prosecutors in two key rulings issued earlier this week regarding what evidence can be presented.

On Wednesday, she rejected Mr. Trump's request to see more classified government documents than he already has access to. And the day before, she ruled that Mr. Nauta and Mr. de Oliveira did not need access to any of the classified findings submitted by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's team of prosecutors.

The judge's decision to reschedule the trial date will be instrumental in determining the timing of Mr. Trump's other court dates.

His trial in New York over secret payments to porn star Stormy Daniels begins March 25 and is expected to last six weeks. His federal trial in Washington on election interference charges, also brought by the special prosecutor's office, is on hold as the US Supreme Court rules on Mr Trump's claim that he should be immune from prosecution . A trial in Georgia on similar charges is awaiting a court date.

