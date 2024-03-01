Jokowi inaugurates Telkom office in IKN, supports smart city





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday launched the construction of the office of state-owned telecommunications company PT Telkom Group in the New Capital (IKN) Nusantara to support the realization of a smart city. “I believe that operating Telkom here will make it easier for us to actualize the concept of Nusantara as a smart city, making it easier for us to operate an e-government system,” he remarked during the the inauguration of the Telkom Smart Office at IKN. East Kalimantan Province. He stressed that the start of smart office development would bring Indonesia closer to creating even stronger connectivity and digital platforms in its future capital. The Head of State further said that Telkom is expected to help the government realize its vision of making Nusantara a city with world-class information and communication technology to better serve the people. As Telkom works on digital connectivity, Jokowi believes it will be more practical for Indonesia to implement an electronic government system. In his speech, the President also addressed participants of the event who were on their first trip to Nusantara, asking them if the city was far away for them. “Does the city seem far away? What do you think? Is it far away? Well, yes, it is far away,” he said. He further explained that the government considered various aspects before designating East Kalimantan as the host of the new capital, adding that IKN felt distant due to the still ongoing construction of infrastructure and connection facilities . Jokowi pointed out that the toll road connecting IKN to Balikpapan town, which is expected to come into operation in June or July, will reduce travel time between the two towns from two hours to just 45 minutes. He also drew attention to a VVIP airport being developed in Nusantara, saying the government plans to complete the development in June or July this year. The airport is located 15 minutes from the central area of ​​the IKN government. Closing his speech, Jokowi welcomed the launch of the development of the Telkom Smart Office in IKN. “I would like to once again welcome the commencement of the development of this office. In the name of God, I hereby inaugurate the development of the Telkom Smart Office,” he concluded. Related News: Construction of BPJS Kesehatan Office Complements IKN Health Services

