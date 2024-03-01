Biden, Trump visit US-Mexico border as part of re-election effort





Former President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 29. Go Nakamura/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump fueled fears about migrants arriving in the United States on Thursday by lashing out at President Joe Biden and his border policies as he stood steps from the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Trump has attempted to link crime in the United States to the recent increase in immigration, what he calls migrant crime, although there is little evidence indicating a link between immigration and crime. Many researchers actually argue that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes.

The former president said he spoke Wednesday to the parents of Laken Riley, 22, who was found dead after jogging on the University of Georgia campus. Trump has repeatedly invoked Riley's death as he pushes for his tough immigration policies, because his alleged killer is an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela.

These are the people who come to our country, and they come from prisons, and they come from prisons, and they come from mental institutions, and they come from insane asylums, and they are terrorists. They are taken to our country. And it's horrible, Trump said, repeating the typical anti-immigration rhetoric he uses on the campaign trail.

The former president praised Texas Governor Greg Abbott for trying to implement a controversial new security initiative. The U.S. Supreme Court recently authorized U.S. Border Patrol agents to remove the barbed wire deployed by Abbott's initiative at the U.S.-Mexico border while the state challenges the practice in justice.

Trump's trip to the border comes shortly after Trump torpedoed a bipartisan border bill so he could continue campaigning on Biden's perceived weakness on the border.

