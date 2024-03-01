Biden knows tariffs won't stop Chinese electric vehicles

The Chinese automobile industry has been in crisis lately. Last year, China became the world's largest automobile exporterand its local automaker BYD recently eclipsed Tesla as the world's leading maker of electrified vehicles.

If China followed a model originally drafted by Japanese or Korean automakers, one would expect them to start selling their cars in the United States very soon. But China, unlike Japan or South Korea, is not an ally of the United States and will therefore have to follow a different path.

On Thursday, the Biden administration opened an investigation into the national security risks posed by connected vehicles made in China, which is essentially any vehicle or car part connected to the Internet. New cars, especially electric vehicles, are equipped with cameras, sensors or cellular modems necessary for modern safety features.

The investigation is the first part of what will likely be a broad U.S. policy response to the rise of Chinese electric vehicles. Chinese policies could flood our market with vehicles, posing risks to our national security, President Joe Biden said in a statement. I'm not going to let this happen on my watch.

The survey is important, in part, because it indicates that the backlash against Chinese electric vehicles has begun in earnest in the United States. Look closely and you'll see Biden's quote this morning reveals the game: the risk that Chinese vehicles flood the market, or is the risk that they harm national security? For this administration, we feel like it’s both.

In a briefing with reporters, Commerce Secretary Gina Rainmondo, whose office will lead the investigation, argued that these sensors and computers could pose a national security risk.

Imagine if there were thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of connected Chinese vehicles on U.S. roads that could be immediately and simultaneously disabled by someone in Beijing, she said. It doesn't take much imagination to understand how a foreign adversary like China with access to this type of information on a large scale could pose a serious risk to the national security and privacy of American citizens.

It's crucial to start the investigation now, she added, before Chinese-made vehicles become more prevalent on U.S. roads. Today, only a handful of brands, including Volvo, Polestar and Buick, sell Chinese-made vehicles in the United States, and no Chinese-origin brand sells a car here.

There are three other things to observe about the sudden US action against Chinese electric vehicles.

First, the administration's actions are not particularly surprising. As I've written before, the rise of Chinese electric vehicles poses an existential threat to America's legacy automakers, including Ford and General Motors. These companies employ four times more workers in Michigan than in any other state, and Biden's path to re-election runs through Michigan in November.

And while Biden's climate agenda has focused aggressively on national development, one could argue that the Inflation Reduction Act is as much about national competitiveness as emissions reductions, in itself Donald Trump will claim no matter what that Biden's climate policy is a job-killing gift to China. Biden must therefore be particularly certain that electric vehicles made in China do not even threaten seem as a threat to Michigan's auto industry.

Democrats aren't the only ones calling for action against Chinese electric vehicle makers, either. Republicans have already called Biden's pro-EV campaign a gift to China. On Wednesday, Senator Josh Hawley, a far-right Republican from Missouri, law Project it would increase tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles well beyond their current level, up to an incredible 125%. Who would be exceed the highest tariff rates available, and it would also apply the duties to Chinese-branded electric vehicles manufactured anywhere in the world, including in countries with which the United States has a free trade agreement.

Second, the survey shows how difficult it will be for the United States and China to avoid fighting over their highest quality technology exports. In recent years, the United States has targeted or restricted Huawei devices and the social network TikTok. China has imposed rules on how Apple and Tesla products can be used.

At Heatmap, we have often written about how efforts to deploy green technologies become inseparable from geopolitics. But this fight is about something much broader than zero-carbon technologies: it potentially concerns digitalized products, anything with software, including electric vehicles and batteries, as well as smartphones and gadgets. If the U.S. government now believes that Chinese-made products with cameras or sensors endanger U.S. national security, then a whole range of products, from robot vacuums to electric bikes, GPS watches and even household appliances, could potentially presenting some sort of security risk. Electric vehicles can represent a bigger security risk, but the difference between them and, say, phones is a matter of degree, not kind.

Finally, the survey reveals something that astute observers have already noted: Tariffs alone likely won't be able to keep Chinese-branded electric vehicles from entering the U.S. market forever. BYD, the world's leading seller of electrified vehicles, plans to open a factory in Mexico; she already sells her cars there. If BYD succeeds in establishing a beachhead in North America, its cars could then fall under the rules of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and enter the United States freely. (The Hawley bill would theoretically get around this problem by applying its tariffs to Chinese-branded vehicles, wherever they are manufactured. It remains an open question whether this would actually be worth the divide it would open up with any of our most important industrial partners.)

These vehicles could quickly become the most affordable new cars on the roads, if not in the United States itself, then in Mexico and Canada, where American brands compete. BYD recently announced a Plug-in hybrid at $11,000 intended for the Chinese market. Even if meeting U.S. road safety regulations added another $4,000 to the cost of the vehicle, it would still be among the least expensive new cars sold in this country. Even double its price with tariffs would keep it firmly among the most affordable new vehicles in the country.

That could be wise. Electric vehicles must become cheaper everywhere, including in the United States, if we want to combat climate change. Similarly, the Commerce Department's investigation could have a successful outcome, whereby the national security and privacy risks of Chinese electric vehicles could be managed through software, allowing for example BYD or Polestar to sell some cars here without exposing Americans to significant risk. But that’s not the direction I want things to go.