Michael Gove hints Boris Johnson could return and calls on entire Tory family to 'come together'

Michael Gove has hinted that Boris Johnson could make a comeback during the Conservative Party's election campaign, calling on the whole “Tory family” to “come together” to save the country from “the nightmare of a Starmer Prime Minister”.

He said the Labor leader cannot be counted on to defend this country.

Asked if he would like to see Johnson return to campaigning with the party ahead of this year's general election, Gove replied EN New S: “Well, the first thing is, yes, I absolutely believe that: I've been in campaigns in the past where we started in the '20s, but we ended up getting 52% of the vote.

“I was one of the people involved in the Brexit campaign. Campaigns can change people's minds and you can win even if it appears early in the campaign you are quite far behind.

“And speaking of this Brexit campaign, Boris played a big part in it. Boris is a great campaigner.

“What I would like to see is the whole Tory family coming together to ensure the whole country is not faced with the nightmare of a Starmer prime minister.

“As the Prime Minister pointed out this week, Starmer is unapologetic, unapologetic, cannot be relied upon to defend this country, whether against extremist intimidation or in an increasingly competitive world. “

The Conservatives are currently facing disastrous poll results, sitting around 20 points behind Starmer's Labor Party.

Speaking to GB News at the Northern Convention, Gove was asked if the Conservative Party had “let voters down” over the party's promise to “level up the country”.

The Leveling Up secretary replied: “I don’t believe so. I know GB News is particularly popular in the north of England and you have a large audience there, many of whom are concerned that we don't have their interests at the forefront. heart.

“Let me assure you that our announcements today are real investments that are making a difference to communities across the North, improving transport for the people of Leeds, Bradford and West Yorkshire.”

Gove announced today that the party would hand $90 million from the government to Blackpool, which will be pumped into a large-scale transformation of poor quality housing in the city.

Delivering a speech at the Northern Convention, the Leveling Up secretary said: “Today is the day the North truly takes back control. Today, at this Convention, we are inaugurating the largest transfer of power and resources to the North in living memory.

“We all know that power is best exercised by those closest to the people they represent. We all know that the economic, social and educational divides in our society are best bridged by empowering local leaders and local communities the means to determine the future of the places they live and the cities they love.

“And that is why today, at this Northern Convention, together we are bringing about a surge of power for the North.

“We have already agreed, not imposed or dictated, deals with the mayors of the West Midlands and Greater Manchester to give them more power over skills, transport and housing, to give them the opportunity to get out, access the best jobs and secure housing. , your own warm and decent home is within reach of many others.”