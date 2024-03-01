Lavrov in Türkiye as Erdogan seeks peace in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (right) meets his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (left) at the Antalya forum (handout)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Turkey on Friday, which is seeking to restart peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and find ways to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

Lavrov took part in part of the annual diplomatic forum in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, where he met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The war between Russia and Ukraine was a key topic of discussion at the forum which runs from Friday to Sunday, although Russia's top diplomat is due to leave on Saturday.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ankara has carefully maintained its ties with its two Black Sea neighbors.

“Turkey, along with Hungary, remains one of the last countries in the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to maintain dialogue with Moscow,” said Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based Edam think tank.

“In a geopolitical context modified by the war, Turkey is careful to maintain this role for the future, hoping to capitalize on it during possible peace talks,” he added.

Turkey seeks to revive a peace effort for 2022 when the rivals' top negotiators met in Istanbul.

“At the current stage of the war, we must seriously look for ways to bring the parties together,” Fidan said in his opening speech at the Antalya forum.

“We are ready, as yesterday, to do everything possible to facilitate the peace negotiations,” he added.

Fidan told Lavrov during their meeting on the sidelines of the meeting that Turkey was ready to do its best for the resumption of dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP.

Lavrov acknowledged Ankara's efforts but said the conditions that sparked the war “remain unchanged”, the source added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week floated the idea of ​​a new secure mechanism for the safe navigation of commercial ships in the Black Sea.

Turkey, alongside the United Nations, was heavily involved in creating a secure corridor to ship Ukrainian grain and agricultural products under a 2022 deal. It was abandoned last year after Russia refused to renew it.

The agreement, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, enabled the export of nearly 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, according to UN figures.

Ukraine began using an alternative route for its grain transportation along the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts in August, a month after Russia abandoned the historic deal.

Turkey, which relies heavily on Russia for its energy supplies, has been reluctant to adhere to sanctions against Moscow and is regularly accused by the West of circumventing them.

Sixteen Turkish entities were targeted by the latest round of sanctions unveiled last week by the White House.

Washington has accused individuals and companies of helping supply Russian industry and bolstering Moscow's ability to wage war against Ukraine.

“Given the significant increase in trade between Turkey and Russia… investigations are actually underway into circumvention of Western sanctions imposed on Russia,” said Marc Pierini, a senior fellow at the Carnegie think tank. Europe.

Pierini also highlighted Russian investments in the Turkish energy sector, including a nuclear power plant, discounts on the price of Russian gas, payments in rubles and the promotion of a gas hub.

Russian nuclear giant Rosatom also announced a second power plant in Turkey and its interest in a third.

“Turkey is trying to pursue a cautious policy, continuing its trade relations with Russia, while ensuring not to cross a red line that would expose it to Western retaliation,” Ulgen said.

The Antalya Forum, Turkey's main annual diplomatic gathering, brings together heads of state and government, ministers, diplomats, businessmen and researchers each year to the resort also popular with Russian tourists.

Lavrov visited the forum in 2022, two weeks after the invasion of his country began. He met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the first high-level meeting between the two warring countries.

