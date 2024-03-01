Trump says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is absolutely on VP shortlist | Donald Trump





Greg Abbott, the far-right governor of Texas, is absolutely on Donald Trump's shortlist for vice president if Trump, as expected, wins the Republican nomination to take on Joe Biden.

Calling Abbott a spectacular man, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity that the three-term governor, an anti-immigration extremist, had done a great job, adding: Yes, he would certainly be someone I would consider a lot.

So he's on the list? » Hannity said.

Absolutely, he is, Trump said, as Abbott listened.

Abbott has staged clashes with Democratic authorities, sending undocumented migrants into Democratic-run cities, and with the federal government, blocking Border Patrol access to the Rio Grande River at a common crossing point for migrants, then refusing to comply with orders to move back.

He really stepped it up, Trump said of Abbott on Thursday, during a visit to the location in question, a park in Eagle Pass, as part of a trip to Texas the same day Biden visited the border elsewhere.

Abbott, Trump said, had been incredible.

Abbott, however, told CNN last week that there were so many people other than me who were best suited to be Trump's running mate, adding that he would help Trump choose. On Wednesday, Abbott told CBS that he intends to seek a fourth term in Texas.

Under Trump's leadership, Republicans are trying to use conditions at the southern border for political gains in an election year, to the point where the congressional GOP is blocking a sweeping, bipartisan deal negotiated in the Senate.

During his own trip to the border, Biden said Trump should join me in solving the problem.

Trump's domination of his party is almost total. This week, he scored a major victory when Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Republican leader in the Senate since 2006 but at odds with Trump since the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021, announced that he would resign this year.

In Texas, Trump said Abbott should replace McConnell.

I would rather be governor of Texas, Abbott said.

I think you're doing well, Trump said. I want to keep you in Texas.

Trump is almost certain to win the Republican presidential nomination again, having won every primary and with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, his latest opponent, seen as likely to drop out after Super Tuesday in next week.

Trump enjoys such dominance despite facing 91 criminal charges stemming from four indictments, multimillion-dollar civil reversals over his business affairs and a rape allegation that the judge described as essentially true, and to attempts to remove it from the ballot for incitement to January 6, most recently in Illinois. .

Informal hearings for Trump's running mate continue.

Hannity asked Trump about his shortlist. Trump gave a less than complimentary assessment of the presidential campaign run by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who dropped out early and turned to flattering support.

Tim, for him, was fine, Trump said. He did well. I mean, he was a good candidate, but he didn't want to talk about himself. He's a very good man. For me, he is incredible. It's a substitute.

Other candidates mentioned by Trump include Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota; Elise Stefanik of New York, the third-ranking Republican in the House; biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a former chief rival; Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii; and Byron Donalds, a far-right congressman from Florida.

Others reportedly running include JD Vance, a populist senator from Ohio; Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Arkansas governor who was Trump's second White House press secretary; and Katie Britt, senator from Alabama.

