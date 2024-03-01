Accompanying President Joko Widodo, Minister AHY witnessed the progress of IKN infrastructure development





INDOPOS.CO.ID – Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo during a series of working visits to the archipelago. Capital Region (IKN) from February 29 to March 1, 2024. Thursday evening (02/29), once the first day's work agenda was completed, Minister AHY spent the night at Glamping IKN Sepaku with the President and ministers present to accompany him. “Last night we stayed glamping with Pak Jokowi and other ministers. “Before, we had time to run, _jog_, enjoy the view and also the atmosphere at IKN,” said Minister AHY when asked by the media team about the activities carried out during his night at IKN, Friday (03/01/2024). As for the agenda of Friday (01/3), the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage reviewed the construction of the President's Office, the progress of which has now reached 74%. Also accompanied by the Minister of ATR/Head of BPN, a series of activities continued to inaugurate several infrastructures in IKN such as BPJS Health Office, Kaltimtara Bank Building and Telkom Smart Office Building . During this visit, a blockage of the residences of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and Defense and Security was also carried out. This indicates that the residential building is 50% constructed. After that, the agenda of the President and his entourage continued with a visit to the TVRI building and the Nusantara command center. At the end of the visit, President Joko Widodo and Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers present inaugurated the Presidential Instruction on Provincial Roads in East Kalimantan. When met after the inauguration, the Minister of ATR/Head of BPN said that the construction of the road inaugurated today was a manifestation of the efforts made by President Joko Widodo and the government to develop all Indonesia. “We know that the roads being built in East Kalimantan are really needed by the community, which of course needs to boost the economy. “If our transportation facilities improve and become better established, the people's economy will also progress” , declared Minister AHY. Present at the series of activities at the IKN this time were a number of senior Indonesian ministers, IKN authority head Bambang Susantono; TNI Commander, Agus Subiyanto; and acting Governor of East Kalimantan, Akmal Malik. Present accompanying Minister of ATR/Head of BPN, expert in community participation and regional government, Yulia Jaya Nirmawati; Special Staff of ATR Minister/BPN Head Sigit Raditya; a number of senior primary officials; as well as the head of the East Kalimantan Province BPN Regional Office, Asnaedi and his team. (server)

