Advance! Jokowi builds command center in IKN







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly inspected the command center in the archipelago capital, Friday (1/3/2024). This command center is located in the IKN construction workers' residence. "The IKN Command Center was built to optimize IKN-related development, integration and coordination, as one of the main supporting infrastructures smart city here," Jokowi wrote citing his personal Instagram, Friday (1/3/2024). Jokowi also explained that the command center has the function of monitoring the development of the IKN using surveillance technology, CCTV-based surveillance, visual surveillance of drones, as well as the integration of digital services.

After inspecting the Nusantara Command Center, Jokowi then visited the TVRI Mini Studio, located near the command center. Senior Director of TVRI, Imam Brotoseno, said that according to regulations, TVRI was present in the national capital. For your information, in Government Regulation Number 11 of 2005 Concerning the Implementation of Broadcasting for Public Broadcasting Institutions, it is stated that RRI and TVRI are domiciled in the capital of the Republic of Indonesia and their branches are located in the regions. "This means that TVRI must be present in the archipelago, the new national capital," said Imam Brotoseno. Imam explained that TVRI's presence at IKN was TVRI's commitment to supporting the development of IKN and providing news both domestically and abroad through TVRI World. "TVRI World is specifically aimed at an English-speaking audience from all over the world, abroad. It also indicates that there are investment opportunities and therefore invites investors to come to IKN as well," he explained .



