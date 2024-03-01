Modi govt gives fresh impetus to lateral entry: 25 private sector specialists to join key positions at Center | News from India





Twenty-five private sector specialists will soon join key positions at the Center as part of the Modi government's ambitious plan to infuse these talents to further improve ease of governance, officials said on Friday. They said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the appointment of three joint secretaries and 22 directors/joint secretaries in different departments of the central government. Usually, the posts of Joint Secretaries, Directors and Joint Secretaries are held by the officers of the All India Services – Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) – and other groups in Group A. services, among others. The latest integration is done through the lateral entry mode – called appointment of private sector specialists in government departments – aimed at bringing new talents and perspectives into the government, the officials said. Under the lateral entry scheme, launched in 2018, recruitment is at the level of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary. Officers at these levels play an important role in policy making. Agents who go through the lateral entry process become part of the government system. In June 2018, the Personnel Ministry had for the first time invited applications for 10 joint secretary posts through lateral entry mode. Recruitment for these posts was carried out by the Public Services Union Commission (UPSC). In October 2021, the Commission had again recommended 31 candidates for appointment as joint secretaries (3), directors (19) and joint secretaries (9) in different departments of the central government, the officials cited above said. A total of 38 private sector specialists – including 10 joint secretaries and 28 directors/joint secretaries – have joined the government so far, they said. Currently, 33 such specialists, including eight joint secretaries, 16 directors and nine joint secretaries, are working in key government departments, they said, adding that two joint secretaries have completed their three-year tenure . Under the Lateral Entry Scheme, recruitments are made for posts requiring specializations in one field, either in the private sector or in the State Government/Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings, etc. .

