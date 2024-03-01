



President Xi Jinping bowed. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH / SWIMMING POOL There China National Bureau of Statistics indicated that the country's manufacturing sector continued its contraction for the fifth consecutive month in February, highlighting the continuing challenges facing the Chinese economy. This may interest you: China's industrial activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month due to lack of confidence and the collapse of the real estate sector. According to the official indicator, factory activity decreased to 49.1 from 49.2 in January, signaling a contraction in activity. This comes amid efforts by the Chinese regime to boost the economy, which has been facing difficulties, including with measures such as cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity into the banking system and the real estate sector. Even if the figures can be distorted by seasonal disturbances linked to the holidays of the Lunar New Yearoccurred in February this year, economists agree that Data highlights limited effectiveness of recent government measures to revive the economy. This may interest you: Xi Jinping's exclusive control over China's economy is already causing unrest The economic slowdown comes at a crucial time, as top officials prepare to meet in Beijing to set policy priorities for next year. China's economic growth has taken a hit, with an expansion of 5.2% in 2023, one of the lowest rates in decades, excluding the impact of the crisis. COVID-19[feminine. En outre, le déclin prolongé du secteur immobilier a aggravé la situation, ainsi que d'autres défis tels que la réticence des consommateurs à dépenser, les pressions déflationnistes persistantes et l'augmentation de la dette publique. Cela peut vous intéresser : Il révèle que la Russie se prépare au fil des années à faire face à une éventuelle invasion chinoise. L’importance du secteur immobilier, qui représente environ un quart de l’activité économique à son apogée, met en évidence sa pertinence pour l’économie dans son ensemble. Cependant, ce secteur continue de faire face à d'importantes difficultés, avec une baisse des ventes de logements neufs, signe d'un pouvoir d'achat modéré et d'un pessimisme des acheteurs. Des entreprises du secteur immobilier telles que Propriétés de jardins de campagne Ils sont confrontés à des pressions financières, les créanciers cherchant à être liquidés en raison de défauts de remboursement des prêts. China Evergrande Group, autrefois le plus grand développeur chinois, a également été confronté à des difficultés similaires, avec des ordonnances de liquidation judiciaires en raison de problèmes d'endettement. Yeung Kwok-keung, président-directeur général de Country Garden Holdings. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Photo d'archives Face à ces difficultés, le Ministère chinois du logement a exhorté les autorités locales à stabiliser le marché immobilier et à éviter des fluctuations drastiques. En outre, les autorités chinoises devraient fixer un objectif de croissance du produit intérieur brut (PIB) d'environ 5 % pour cette année, ce qui nécessitera une approche plus ciblée des politiques budgétaires et éventuellement des réductions des taux d'intérêt et des réserves obligatoires des banques. Il Bureau politique du Parti communiste chinois Il a promis des politiques budgétaires plus efficaces et plus flexibles, ainsi qu’une plus grande stabilité et transparence dans l’élaboration des politiques. Cependant, regagner la confiance des entrepreneurs privés et des investisseurs étrangers reste un défi, avec des appels à une moindre intervention gouvernementale dans l'économie de la part de personnalités éminentes du secteur des affaires chinois. En bref, la contraction continue du secteur manufacturier chinois souligne les défis économiques auxquels le pays est confronté, malgré les efforts du gouvernement pour stimuler la croissance. À l’approche de la réunion des hauts responsables à Pékin, des politiques devraient être définies pour relever ces défis structurels et promouvoir une croissance économique plus forte à l’avenir.

