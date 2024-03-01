Donald Trump gives Gavin Newsom a new nickname in blistering border speech





Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom was given a new nickname by Donald Trump on Thursday during the former president's visit to the US southern border: “New Scum.”

“I mean, look at this governor, the 'New Scum' of California,” Trump said during his speech from Eagle Pass, Texas. “Isn't that his name, 'New Scum'? What he's done to California is incredible.”

During his visit, Trump was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, another Republican, and Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday. Trump revealed his new nickname for California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday during a speech from the southern US border.

Trump, a favorite in the GOP presidential primary race, has a history of coining brutal nicknames for his opponents. His visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday comes as congressional lawmakers squabble over national security and immigration spending, where House Republicans have drawn a hard line against President Joe's request Biden.

Biden also visited the southern border on Thursday, in Brownsville, Texas, and was joined by federal agents from the U.S. Border Patrol, alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The president has repeatedly clashed with Texas Republicans, including Abbott, over immigration control.

Newsom, a Biden supporter, has also sparred with his Republican counterparts over immigration issues. California's southern border has become a hot spot for migrant encounters, although Newsom has taken a different approach than his opponents to solving the problem, including expanding access to health care for undocumented immigrants at the beginning of the year.

What we know

During his speech, Trump took several jabs at the Biden administration's handling of the U.S. border, saying the country was “overrun by Biden's migrant crime.” The former president also introduced Texas officials as “incredible people,” praising their efforts to curb migration.

“This is a Biden invasion over the last three years,” Trump said.

The former president also criticized Newsom's efforts to expand access to health care for migrants, saying “people are flocking” to California thinking they're “going to get medical help.”

“And our soldiers, our veterans are not taken care of, but people who come into our country illegally are,” Trump added.

Newsweek reached out to Newsom's press office via email on Thursday for comment.

Views

While Trump was well received by Texas Republicans, Biden faced criticism for his border visit, including from Judd, who said the president's effort was “too little, too late” .

“Whether he declares it himself or through [White House] Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, Biden said he had done everything he could to secure the border,” Judd said in a statement Monday. “If that was the truth, and it wasn't If so, there would be no point in visiting the border. NOW.”

Biden also confronted reporters over the killing of Laken Riley, 22, a nursing student who was found dead last week in Athens, Georgia. Police charged José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant, with Riley's death, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Ibarra entered the country illegally near El Paso, Texas , in September 2022.

A reporter asked the president Thursday if he felt he had “any responsibility” for Riley's death. Biden did not respond and it is unclear whether he heard the question.

The president focused his visit on the $118 billion border bill that failed to pass the Senate earlier this month after being blocked by Republicans. The president on Thursday asked Trump, who adamantly opposed the bipartisan measure, to “join me” in supporting the bill, adding: “We can do this together.”

And after?

As the United States grapples with a record number of migrant encounters along the southern border, Biden and Trump's immigration policies will continue to be at the forefront of voters' concerns as the deadline approaches. November presidential election. According to a recent Gallup poll, a growing number of Americans view immigration as a “critical threat” negatively impacting the United States.

The Biden administration has specifically taken pressure on the issue of migration. In a mid-January ABC News/Ipsos poll, just 18 percent of respondents said they approved of the president's handling of immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, the lowest rating in immigration issue for a president according to ABC News/Washington Post polls. found since January 2004.

