Miami Mayor and former White House candidate Francis Suarez supports Donald Trump for president

Miami Mayor and former Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez announced Friday his support for former President Donald Trump's re-election this year.

In an early morning article on X, Suarez, who leads one of the largest cities in the United States with one of the most concentrated Hispanic populations, pledged to help Trump and the Republican Party recruit Latino, young and urban voters.

“After seeing our current president and President Trump at the border, and having been there myself last week, it is obvious to me that the only candidate who will keep our country safe, secure our borders, reduce the “inflation and will be able to lead our country consistently. The front is President Donald J. Trump,” Suarez wrote.

“For these reasons, I am supporting President Trump today. I look forward to helping him campaign on his strong record and comparing it to that of the current administration. I especially look forward to “Help President Trump and the Republican Party win over a larger share of the Hispanic population, young voters and voters in our cities and urban centers,” he added.

Suarez's endorsement follows polls showing the Democratic Party losing support among Hispanic voters, including a Gallup poll released last month that found Republicans trailing the community by just 12 points. , the lowest since 2011.

That same poll also found that young voters support Democrats at their lowest level in nearly two decades.

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January, support for Biden among Hispanic voters had fallen from 59% to 34%.

Suarez's endorsement also comes a day after Trump and President Biden staged duels at the southern border, although the latter was chastised for choosing to travel to Brownsville, Texas, an area much less affected by the migrant crisis that Eagle Pass, Texas, where the former visited.

Suarez launched his presidential campaign in June last year, but was the first candidate to exit the race in August after failing to gain traction with voters and donors and failing to qualify for the first debate presidential.

Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News contributed to this report.

