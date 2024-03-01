Politics
President Joko Widodo inaugurates Telkom smart office at IKN – Solopos.com
SOLOPOS.COM – President Joko Widodo carried out the groundbreaking of the Telkom Smart Office in IKN on Friday (1/3/2024). (Special)
Solopos.com, JAKARTA-With the aim of supporting the acceleration of IKN's development, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom) is ready to construct the Telkom Smart Office Building, which was marked by the symbolic laying of the foundation stone or inauguration work by President Joko Widodo, in the Archipelago Capital Region (IKN), Penajam Paser North, East Kalimantan, Friday (1/3/2024).
This is in line with Telkom's commitment to accelerate digitalization across Indonesia through digital connectivity, platforms and services, particularly by making IKN a smart city (smart city).
President Joko Widodo in his speech appreciated and inaugurated the start of the construction of the Telkom Smart Office IKN.
This will strengthen digital connectivityto strenghten digital platformand strengthen digital services For the archipelago, we aspire to become a world-class ICT city. And I'm sure if Telkom entered it would be easy to get there smart city and working on e-government will be much easier. “I believe, Telkom believes,” said Joko Widodo.
State Affairs Minister Erick Thohir said the IKN was a monument to the achievement of an advanced and modern Indonesia. Where state enterprises as agents of development must participate in making this happen, especially in basic infrastructure such as telecommunications, banking, transportation, etc.
“Telkom, as a state-owned telecommunications company, has the task of providing reliable, connected connectivity and digital services throughout Indonesia and making IKN the telecommunications hub of the archipelago as soon as possible” , did he declare.
Telkom President Director Ririek Adriansyah said digitalization is not only a necessity, but the main catalyst for progress in the national economy.
The inauguration of the Telkom Smart Office IKN is a form of support from Telkom to the development of the digital ecosystem in the IKN area. TelkomGroup is strongly committed to supporting the development of IKN with comprehensive digital infrastructure, including digital connectivity, digital platform and digital services.
When it comes to digital connectivity, Telkom provides reliable connectivity infrastructure with spine optical fiber and expanded network-based access fixed broadband, Telkomsel 4G and 5G cellular, satellite and WiFi. Telkom also provides a digital platform that can be a catalyst for digitalization at IKN by providing data centers and services. cloud computing, cybersecurityand the Internet of Things (IoT).
Telkom supports services and applications smart city, e-governmentand digital public services. In addition, various digital services are ready to meet the needs of citizens and the IKN government. Telkom believes that the development of IKN is not just about moving the center of government administration, but rather about making IKN a model development of the city and accelerating the pace of national economic transformation,” Ririek said.
For this reason, Telkom supports the development of world-class ICT at IKN and is ready to collaborate with various companies.
evenings.
Telkom Smart Office IKN was built on an area of 5,368 square meters with two construction stages, namely Shelter TSO and TSO Ultimate. In Phase 1, the construction of the TSO Shelter is the construction of a hub that connects all telecommunications services to IKN with an operational target in July 2024. This hub will meet various telecommunications service needs in IKN, including one is to support implementation. of the RI 79th anniversary commemoration ceremony later.
Then in Phase 2, the construction of TSO Ultimate is the next stage of constructing a building with more comprehensive facilities which will be used as TelkomGroup office and activity center which will be the key digital connector in the area IKN KIPP 1A.
Today’s groundbreaking for the TSO IKN is a significant moment in TelkomGroup’s journey. The construction of TSO IKN is proof of our commitment to society, government, nation and state. “I hope that with the collaboration of all parties, we hope that Telkom's support can help accelerate the digitalization of IKN in various aspects,” explained Ririek.
