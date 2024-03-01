China's military purge shows corruption and weakness

March 2024

By Skizuka Kuramitsu

China has purged nine generals from its national legislature in a sweeping move that analysts say exposes corruption in the military's top brass and could slow President Xi Jinping's campaign to modernize the military.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, announced on December 29 the dismissal of nine senior military officials of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Some of those affected were senior members of the PLA Rocket Force, responsible for overseeing the country's conventional and nuclear land-based missiles.

Beijing has not explained the decision, but on January 6, Bloomberg attributed the purge to widespread corruption. [that] mine [Xis] efforts to modernize the armed forces and raised questions about China's ability to fight a war.

Citing an unidentified U.S. intelligence source, Bloomberg reported that the corruption scandal involved nuclear missiles filled with water instead of fuel and missile silo lids that did not function properly, compromising the effective launch of the missiles.

Corruption within China's Rocket Force and throughout the country's defense industrial base is so extensive that U.S. officials now believe [that] Xi is less likely to consider major military action in coming years than he otherwise would have been, the source told Bloomberg.

On January 15, in its first bulletin of 2024, the Standing Committee explained that the reason for the purge was due to alleged serious violations of law and discipline, a term commonly used to refer to corruption. Additionally, the bulletin reports that the ouster of four members, including the former head of the Equipment Development Department and former commanders of the Rocket Forces, took place on September 26 and December 5.

This purge is part of a trend under Xi's regime. Just two years after a major shake-up of top officials in 2022, China has fired even more in 2023, including PLA Rocket Force chief Li Yuchao in June, Foreign Minister Qin Gang in July and Minister of Defense Li Shangfu in September. .

The most recent target is Li Guangchang, former director of nuclear fuel at China National Nuclear Corp., the country's sole nuclear fuel supplier. Li is under investigation due to alleged serious violations of law and discipline. South China Morning News reported on February 4. He said that the Chinese [C]The Communist Party's top corruption watchdog said he was under disciplinary inspection and monitoring, but no details were provided.

In October, the U.S. Department of Defense said in its annual report on China's military power that China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads in May 2023, up from 400 in 2022. The department predicted China would have more of 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. and will accelerate the development of its ballistic missiles with intercontinental range. (See ACTNovember 2023.)

If there are flaws in China's nuclear missiles, as described in the Bloomberg report, those flaws would compromise missile operations, calling into question the overall readiness and capabilities of China's nuclear force, Jon Wolfsthal wrote, director of global risks at the Federation of American Scientists, in a statement. open letter to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on January 10. Wolfsthal asked if the department was aware of this allegation and if it would affect the department's projections.

The department's report serves as the basis for U.S. nuclear policy. Because [t]The growth and stated capabilities of China's nuclear arsenal are increasingly used to justify current and potentially additional increases in U.S. nuclear capabilities and spending. [department] Documents regarding China's nuclear capabilities are essential to informing these debates in Congress as well as among security experts and the general public, and it is therefore essential to ensure that they are accurate and complete, wrote Wolfsthal.

But Heather Williams, director of the Nuclear Issues Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said recent news questioning the reliability of Chinese missiles should not change current U.S. policy.

In a Jan. 25 essay, she wrote that the purpose of the silos was still unclear and, to the contrary, Xi indicated a clear intention to move forward to make them operational and expand China's arsenal.

At the Chinese Communist Party Congress in October 2022, Xi emphasized his determination to build a world-class military with strategic deterrence capability. But it will take some time for China to clean up the mess and restore confidence in the competence and reliability of the rocket forces, Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, told Reuters on December 31.