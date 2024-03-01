Massive farmers' protests a headache for Narendra Modi – Kashmir Media Service

The protesting farmers are an alarming sight for the Indian government. With nearly two-thirds of Indians depending on agriculture for their livelihood, farm workers can make or break elections. They can also hamper policymaking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found out three years ago, when farmers protested in the capital Delhi, ultimately forcing the government to repeal a sweeping set of reforms intended to deregulate the market Indian agriculture. It was one of the few political defeats suffered by Mr. Modi in a decade in power.

In this context, the decision taken by several farmer groups earlier this month to resume protests ahead of elections scheduled for May has clearly alarmed officials. With a divided opposition seemingly incapable of seriously challenging Mr. Modi, farmers could pose the biggest threat to his smooth return to power this year. India's distorted agricultural policy is partly to blame for this situation. Because the main goal is to provide enough cheap food to a still mostly poor population, it is strongly consumer-oriented. More than 800 million of India's 1.4 billion people are eligible for free food grains, distributed by the state at an annual cost of $28.4 billion.

This is the largest subsidy expenditure planned in the budget. This also makes the government an important customer for farmers. Most of the wheat and rice distributed by the government comes from the northern state of Punjab, where farmers sell their produce mainly through brokers in highly regulated wholesale markets called mandis. The system is supposed to provide farmers with guaranteed minimum prices for their produce, but it is plagued by price fixing, lack of transparency and collusion among traders. Alternative local markets are hampered by government-imposed export bans and storage limits.

The reforms that Mr. Modi was forced to abandon in 2021 would have radically liberalized the sector. They would have given farmers more power over how to sell their produce and allowed them to build up stocks to take advantage of price fluctuations. But the farmers were not convinced. Those who produce wheat and rice in northern India benefit from a range of subsidies and price guarantees that they would lose if the system were reformed. Small farmers also feared that increased competition would further reduce prices and allow larger competitors to force them out of the market.

On February 11, farmers from Punjab and Haryana, two agricultural states close to Delhi, gathered at their common border and announced they would embark on a new march towards the capital. The farmers' main demand was a guaranteed higher price for all their products, not just the rice and wheat distributed by the government. Agricultural workers also want higher minimum wages and pensions.

Unlike the protests of 2021, where the government was forced to make an about-face after a year, this time it was keen not to lose control from the start. He says this will not meet farmers' core demand, which economists say would cause prices of 23 crops to rise by at least 25%. He blocked the social media accounts of many farmer leaders and shut down the internet in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Police met the protesting farmers with barricades and tear gas fired from drones.

Some have criticized this approach. But thanks to the emphasis on containing protests, there have been far fewer chaotic scenes like those of three years ago. At the time, farmers reached the Red Fort, a prominent monument in central Delhi, and scuffled with the police. After a protester was killed in clashes with police last week, farmers suspended their march to the capital; a planned tractor parade from western Uttar Pradesh to Delhi ended before reaching the highway.

The government has been helped by the lack of unity among farmers, who agree on their demands but not on how to achieve them. Groups that organized the 2021 protests stayed away from the march on Delhi, citing political differences.

Yet even if the protests do not presently represent any serious threat, the discontent they reflect is likely to persist. Farmers have rejected the government's offer of minimum prices on a selection of crops for five years. There are plans to hold another protest in Delhi later in March, when the election date is expected to be announced. Without the major overhaul of agriculture that Mr. Modi unsuccessfully attempted in 2020, farmers will remain a major headache for the government.

